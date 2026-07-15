Asset Management Software helps organizations maximize asset performance, minimize risk and transform maintenance and operations

Brightly Software, a Siemens company and the global leader in intelligent facilities asset management solutions, today announced it has completed its transition into the Siemens brand as Asset Management Software. Following its 2022 acquisition by Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Brightly's evolution reflects deeper integration within the company and its specialized asset management expertise. The announcement was made at Siemens Transform 2026, an industry event designed to accelerate digital and sustainability transformation faster, easier and at scale.

Asset Management Software strengthens Siemens' ability to help organizations manage the full lifecycle of their digital and physical assets. By combining operational asset data with Siemens' digital infrastructure capabilities, customers can make faster, more informed decisions that improve asset performance, extend lifecycles and reduce operational costs. These insights will support greater uptime, efficiency and longevity of critical assets while enabling AI-powered workflows and smarter energy management to achieve sustainability goals.

"The Brightly brand becoming Siemens is the next milestone as we continue to deliver the asset management software solutions we've been building for over 25 years," says Don Kurelich, CEO and Head of Asset Management Software, Siemens. "Siemens' legacy of innovation and service excellence will build on a foundation of data, AI and accelerated software development to deliver tangible value to the industries, infrastructure and communities in which we live and work."

Asset Management Software will be strategically integrated with the Siemens portfolio as the foundation for asset health and management, providing critical utilization insights needed to enable closed-loop lifecycle management feeding back into design and ensuring that future assets are more reliable, efficient and cost-effective.

"Asset management sits at the center of how organizations operate, maintain and invest in the infrastructure that powers our communities and economies," said Nigel Hughes, SVP and Head of Product, Asset Management Software, Siemens. "We're bringing human-centric AI to deliver value for technicians through operational efficiency and resilience, creating a continuous flow of intelligence across planning, maintenance and performance."

A New Generation of Solutions

As part of the transition, Asset Management Software announced expanded capabilities that bring together Siemens' software, infrastructure and industry expertise with advanced asset management solutions. Maintenance Manager helps organizations shift from reactive maintenance to proactive, intelligence-led asset lifecycle management by establishing a foundation of high-quality, structured operational data grounded in institutional knowledge and continuous improvement. This approach helps facilities leaders gain a holistic view of assets from acquisition and utilization through maintenance and retirement, enabling smarter decisions that improve performance, reliability and long-term value.

Asset Essentials Expansion to UK

Siemens also announced the expansion of its Asset Essentials solution to the UK, helping manufacturers across food and beverage, paper, plastic, rubber and metal fabrication transform maintenance into a strategic advantage, maximizing uptime, quality and safety.

Asset Essentials is a comprehensive data-driven platform that enables proactive maintenance, regulatory compliance and optimized spare parts management. It uses real-time asset data and maintenance insights to plan repairs, increase equipment performance and avoid equipment failure and enables a shift to proactive, real-time maintenance to maximize output.

Learn more about how Asset Management Software helps organizations maximize performance, minimize risk and unlock greater value from the assets and infrastructure that powers global communities, industries and institutions, here.

About Siemens, Asset Management Software (formerly Brightly Software)

As a global leader in intelligent asset management, our intuitive cloud-based AI-empowered platform is expertly designed to improve capital planning through smarter, data-driven decision making, equip technicians to predict, prioritize and manage preventative maintenance activities and support organizations to achieve operational resiliency, compliance and efficiency goals.

About Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source. Its portfolio spans products, systems, solutions, software and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption including infrastructure and asset lifecycle management. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2024, the business had around 78,500 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715652569/en/

Contacts:

Kally Lavoie

AMSSiemens@pancomm.com