MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Appoints James Byun as Chief Commercial Officer

Lidar executive brings more than two decades of experience scaling global commercial organizations, securing strategic partnerships, and driving revenue growth across advanced technology and automotive markets

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security, defense, and automotive applications, today announced the appointment of James Byun as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created executive leadership position designed to accelerate the company's global commercial strategy and growth initiatives across its short-, medium-, and long-range lidar portfolio.

In this role, Byun will lead MicroVision's worldwide commercial organization, including business development, strategic partnerships, sales, customer engagement, and market expansion efforts across the company's growing portfolio of perception technologies and solutions.

Byun joins MicroVision with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing commercial organizations across the automotive, technology, and mobility sectors. He previously served as Managing Director of Global Business Development at Aeva, where he played a key role in expanding the company's commercial operations and advancing strategic customer engagements across multiple markets.

"James is a proven commercial leader with an exceptional track record of building organizations, creating strategic partnerships, and translating innovative technology into meaningful business growth," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "As we continue transforming MicroVision into a diversified perception company serving industrial, security and defense, and automotive markets, James brings the leadership, customer relationships, and global experience needed to help accelerate our growth strategy and expand our commercial reach."

Prior to Aeva, Byun served as Chief Commercial Officer at Innovusion (subsequently rebranded as Seyond), where he built the company's global commercial organization and expanded engagement with automotive OEMs worldwide. Before that, he spent seven years at Gracenote as Executive Vice President and President of the Global Automotive Group, helping establish the company as a leading provider of automotive entertainment and metadata solutions while securing partnerships with many of the world's largest automotive manufacturers and technology companies.

Earlier in his career, Byun held senior leadership positions at SiriusXM, where he helped negotiate and manage long-term strategic relationships with global automotive manufacturers that contributed to significant subscriber and revenue growth. He began his career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Brown University.

"I am excited to join MicroVision at such an important point in the company's evolution," said Byun. "MicroVision has built an exceptional portfolio of perception technologies backed by world-class engineering. I look forward to working with our talented team to strengthen customer relationships, expand strategic partnerships, and accelerate commercialization across industrial, security, defense, and automotive markets."

The creation of the Chief Commercial Officer role reflects MicroVision's continued focus on commercial execution as the company expands its presence across industrial automation, autonomous systems, security and defense applications, and automotive markets. Byun joins MicroVision as the company continues to build momentum through recent customer engagements, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of its perception technology portfolio.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-appoints-james-byun-as-chief-commercial-officer-1191209