Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. Appoints Former Phunware CFO Matt Aune as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Finance Executive with a Proven Track Record of Scaling High-Growth Companies and Guiding a Successful Nasdaq Listing Joins Premier Air Charter as CFO, Effective June 22, 2026

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID:PREM) ("Premier" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company in the private aviation sector, today announced the appointment of Matt Aune as Chief Financial Officer, bringing to the Company a proven track record of scaling high growth organizations, strengthening financial discipline, and guiding companies through complex capital markets milestones.

Mr. Aune spent over 12 years at Phunware, Inc., serving as CFO from August 2011 to June 2023, followed by a role as Special Advisor from June 2023 to December 2023. Since his departure from Phunware, Mr. Aune has been instrumental with a wide range of companies providing financial and strategic advisory services. Prior to that, he worked in the Product Development Services Group - Finance at Sony Computer Entertainment America from July 2010 to August 2011 and earlier was Senior Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis at Midway Games from 2003 to 2009.

During his time as Chief Financial Officer of Phunware, Inc., Phunware earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for five consecutive years. He ultimately led the company's successful public listing on Nasdaq in December 2018, demonstrating deep expertise in corporate finance and strategic execution.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

"I am incredibly excited to join Premier Air Charter as Chief Financial Officer. The private aviation industry is experiencing strong growth, fueled by increasing demand for safe, flexible, and personalized travel experiences. I look forward to working with Premier's talented team to drive strategic expansion, operational excellence, and long-term value for our clients and stockholders."

Mr. Aune's appointment marks a key milestone in Premier Air Charter's 2026 growth strategy, reinforcing the Company's commitment to strengthening its financial infrastructure as it expands fleet capacity, enhances operational capabilities, and positions itself for broader market visibility.

Vincent Monteparte, Chairman of Premier Air Charter had this to say, "Matt's track record speaks for itself. He has successfully guided companies through periods of rapid expansion, strengthened financial systems at scale, and delivered disciplined leadership through major capital markets events. His experience is exactly what Premier needs as we expand our fleet, elevate our service capabilities, and position the company for broader market visibility. We are thrilled to welcome him to the PAC executive team."

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID:PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, the timely receipt and integration of any required FAA approvals and aircraft modifications and the Company's ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie,

President Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

1 (858) 381-3435

investors@premieraircharter.com

SOURCE: Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/premier-air-charter-holdings-inc.-appoints-former-phunware-cfo-matt-aune-as-c-1191153