Corvex Appoints AI Infrastructure Veteran Michael Craig as Vice President of Architecture and Site Operations

Former Crusoe leader brings 25 years of experience across HPC architecture, GPU infrastructure, and site operations

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), an engineering-led AI computing platform specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, today announced the appointment of Michael Craig as Vice President of Architecture and Site Operations.

Craig will lead cluster architecture and site operations for Corvex's AI Factory business, helping coordinate the technical, physical and supply-chain requirements necessary to convert high-density GPU infrastructure into reliable, production-ready customer capacity.

Craig brings more than 25 years of experience building and operating large-scale computing infrastructure. At Crusoe, he built the company's global site operations organization from the ground up, established 24/7 operations across multiple data centers, and led GPU hardware procurement and supplier strategy. He later led customer programs for high-density, liquid-cooled GPU platforms at Supermicro. Earlier in his career, Craig spent more than two decades at Compaq, Hewlett-Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he architected and delivered high-performance computing systems for enterprise and government customers, including multiple TOP500-ranked supercomputers. His experience across cluster architecture, site operations and procurement adds senior execution depth as Corvex scales its AI Factory platform.

"Michael joins Corvex at an important moment as we scale our AI Factory business," said Jay Crystal, Co-CEO of Corvex. "AI Factory capacity is delivered through thousands of interdependent decisions across architecture, power, cooling, networking, suppliers, sites and operations. Michael brings the cross-functional leadership to help us turn that complexity into reliable customer capacity, execute deployments efficiently, and build a repeatable execution model."

The appointment comes as Corvex scales its AI Factory platform to address growing demand for secure, high-performance AI compute. As AI workloads become more power-dense and operationally complex, successful deployments require coordinated execution across cluster architecture, power, cooling, networking, storage, procurement and site operations. Craig's appointment strengthens Corvex at this critical execution layer.

"Corvex is focused on one of the hardest and most important challenges in AI: turning high-performance infrastructure into capacity customers can actually use," said Craig. "The companies that win in AI infrastructure will be the ones that can translate complex physical, technical and supply-chain requirements into reliable capacity at scale. Corvex is building exactly that kind of platform, and I'm excited to help scale the architecture, site operations and procurement capabilities that make it possible."

About Corvex, Inc.

Corvex, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) is an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads. The company provides secure, scalable and cost-efficient compute resources through GPU-accelerated clusters, high-throughput storage and layered architecture engineered for reliability, performance and efficiency at scale. Corvex's product suite includes AI Factories and GPU Clusters, Confidential Computing, as well as the Corvex Token Factory, an inference platform currently in development. For more information, visit corvex.ai.

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SOURCE Corvex