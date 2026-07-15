iTonic Holdings Ltd Issues an Update on its Effort to Develop AI-Powered Cloud Healthcare Platform Designed to Support Nuclear Medicine Treatment Planning and with Potential Future Expansion into Digital Care Delivery

New cloud-based platform is being developed to integrate artificial intelligence, automated quality control and healthcare data connectivity to support next-generation precision medicine workflows.

Beijing, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTonic Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: ITOC) (the "Company"), a technology-driven healthcare company focused on developing innovative digital medical solutions, today announced continued progress in the development of its next-generation AI-enabled Treatment Planning System ("TPS") Cloud Platform through Mili (Jiangsu) Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Mili Medical"), a technology company focused on digital solutions for nuclear medicine and radiation treatment planning. The Company, through its indirect PRC subsidiary, has held a 60% equity interest in Mili Medical since its establishment.

The TPS Cloud Platform is being developed to transform traditional standalone treatment planning software into a cloud-based healthcare collaboration platform by integrating artificial intelligence ("AI"), medical data connectivity, automated quality control and workflow management capabilities.

The Company is seeking to address the increasing focus on digital transformation, precision medicine and intelligent healthcare workflows by enabling hospitals and medical institutions to improve treatment efficiency, standardize clinical workflows and enhance patient care coordination.

Key Highlights

- Cloud-Based Transformation of Treatment Planning Software

Mili Medical is upgrading, with support from the Company, its traditional standalone TPS software into a browser-based cloud platform, and is expected to enable healthcare professionals to access treatment planning capabilities across multiple locations and devices without relying on local software installation, if successfully completed and registered as required by applicable laws and regulations.

- AI-Assisted Treatment Planning Under Development

The platform is being developed to incorporate AI algorithms designed to assist physicians with treatment planning workflows, including target area identification, organ segmentation and optimization recommendations, with the objective of improving efficiency and reducing operational complexity. These intended capabilities remain subject to further development, testing, clinical workflow validation and applicable regulatory review.

- Integrated Quality Control and Data Management

The platform is being developed with automated quality management functions designed to support treatment verification, workflow monitoring, reporting and data traceability throughout the treatment process.

- Designed for Hospital Networks and Digital Healthcare Ecosystems

The modular cloud architecture is designed to support future expansion into additional healthcare applications, including medical data management, supply chain coordination, research collaboration and intelligent healthcare services.

- Transforming Traditional Healthcare Workflows Through Cloud and AI Technology

Traditional treatment planning systems are typically deployed as standalone applications requiring local installation and independent operation within individual departments. The Company believes this approach may limit data sharing, workflow collaboration and scalability across healthcare networks.

Current Development Status

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has completed significant development milestones, including:

Core cloud architecture development;

Browser-based TPS functionality development;

Medical data sharing framework development;

Initial AI model training;

Quality control rule framework development.

The Company is currently conducting internal testing, system optimization and clinical workflow validation. The platform has not been clinically validated for commercial use and has not received registration, clearance or approval from applicable regulators. The Company continues to evaluate collaboration opportunities with healthcare institutions to support future commercialization and market deployment.

The TPS Cloud Platform is being developed by the Company to address these limitations by creating a centralized digital environment that connects physicians, medical departments and healthcare institutions through secure cloud-based workflows.

The platform is expected to provide:

Browser-based treatment planning access;

Multi-location collaboration capabilities;

Standardized medical data management;

Automated workflow monitoring;

Enhanced treatment planning efficiency.

AI Technology Designed to Enhance Precision Medicine

A core component of the platform is the integration of artificial intelligence technology designed to support clinical decision-making.

The AI module is being developed to assist with:

Automated identification and segmentation of treatment areas;

Intelligent treatment plan recommendations;

Continuous algorithm improvement through clinical data feedback;

Reduction of repetitive manual processes.

The Company expects AI-assisted workflows may help healthcare professionals improve operational efficiency while maintaining physician oversight and clinical decision-making.

Automated Quality Control and Healthcare Data Integration

The Company is also developing a comprehensive quality control module intended to create a digital monitoring framework covering key treatment planning processes.

Potential capabilities include:

Treatment plan verification;

Automated quality checks;

Data recording and traceability;

Exception alerts and reporting;

Integration with existing hospital information systems.

The Company believes these capabilities may support healthcare institutions seeking greater standardization, transparency and compliance in clinical operations if successfully developed and implemented.

Expanding Toward a Broader Digital Healthcare Ecosystem

Following completion and validation of the core cloud platform, the Company plans to explore additional modular applications, including:

Healthcare supply chain management: Digital tracking and management of medical supplies and equipment;

Digital tracking and management of medical supplies and equipment; Nuclear medicine management: Supporting lifecycle tracking of nuclear medicine materials and related records;

Supporting lifecycle tracking of nuclear medicine materials and related records; Medical robotics integration: Potential connection between treatment planning systems and advanced medical equipment;

Potential connection between treatment planning systems and advanced medical equipment; Clinical research and patient management tools: Supporting research collaboration and long-term patient data management.

Regulatory Status

The TPS Cloud Platform is expected to be regulated as medical device software in China and remains subject to applicable regulatory requirements, including registration testing, registration application and review procedures. The platform has not received regulatory approval or registration for commercialization, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of any required registration or approval process. Any delay in completing applicable regulatory procedures could delay the platform's commercialization and market deployment.

"Healthcare is undergoing a significant digital transformation driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data connectivity," said Jianfei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of iTonic Holdings Ltd. "We believe our AI-powered TPS Cloud Platform represents an important step toward building a more connected and intelligent healthcare ecosystem. By combining treatment planning technology, AI assistance and digital workflow management, we aim to support healthcare providers in delivering more efficient and precise patient care."

About Mili (Jiangsu) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Mili (Jiangsu) Medical Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development and commercialization of digital healthcare technologies, including nuclear medicine treatment planning software and related medical technology solutions. The company's technology initiatives focus on improving healthcare digitization, treatment workflow efficiency and clinical data management through software innovation.

About iTonic Holdings Ltd

iTonic Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: ITOC) is a technology-driven healthcare company focused on developing innovative digital medical solutions. Through strategic investments and technology partnerships, the Company seeks to advance healthcare transformation through artificial intelligence, automation and intelligent data platforms.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ftzy.com.cn/ir/overview.php

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "designed," "intended," "potential," "may," "could," "aims" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated development, testing, validation, regulatory review, registration or approval, commercialization, market opportunities, benefits and future performance of the Company's AI-powered TPS Cloud Platform and related healthcare technologies.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the TPS Cloud Platform may not be completed on the expected timeline or at all; AI model performance may not meet expectations; internal testing, system optimization, clinical workflow validation or hospital integration may identify technical, operational, data-security, privacy, regulatory or clinical issues; Mili Medical and/or the Company may be unable to obtain required medical-device software registration, clearance or approval in China or other markets; regulatory review may be delayed or result in additional requirements; the platform may not be commercially deployed or accepted by healthcare institutions; collaborations, suppliers, counterparties or data sources may not be available on acceptable terms; the Company may not have sufficient financing or working capital to complete development or commercialization; and competitive, market, regulatory and other risks may affect the platform and the Company's business.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

iTonic Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Email: ir@ftzy.com.cn

LLYC

Jackson Lin

Phone: +1-646-717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global