Viridian Metals Inc.: Viridian Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "VIRMF"

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) (OTCQB: VIRMF) ("Viridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "VIRMF". The Company's common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "VRDN".

Trading on the OTCQB is an important step in Viridian's capital markets strategy, extending the Company's reach into the United States and improving access for U.S. investors to Viridian's copper-focused critical metals exploration portfolio in Labrador, Canada.

"The commencement of trading on the OTCQB represents another milestone in Viridian's capital markets strategy," said Tyrell Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian. "By expanding access to U.S. investors through a well-established public market, we believe this listing will improve awareness of the Company, broaden our shareholder base, and complement our existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange as we continue to execute our exploration strategy."

Benefits for Shareholders

The Company anticipates that trading on the OTCQB will offer existing shareholders and prospective U.S. investors a number of practical advantages, including:

Trading in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours through most U.S. online and full-service brokerage accounts.

Enhanced market data for shareholders, including access to real-time Level 2 quotes at www.otcmarkets.com.

A reduction in the trading restrictions and surcharges that some U.S. brokerages apply to lower-tier markets.





About the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a U.S. trading platform designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies. To qualify for and maintain a quotation on the OTCQB, issuers must be current in their financial reporting and complete an annual company verification and management certification process, which together foster a more transparent trading environment for investors.

Depository Trust Company Eligibility

In connection with the OTCQB listing, Viridian has also submitted an application for full-service Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility. Once granted, DTC eligibility will allow VIRMF shares to be held and transferred electronically between U.S. brokerage accounts, complementing the role played by the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) in Canada and reducing the cost and friction of cross-border trading and settlement. The Company will issue a further news release upon confirmation that DTC eligibility has been obtained.

Real-time quotes and additional Company information are available on the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VIRMF/overview.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.viridianmetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals Inc.

Tyrell Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: Info@viridianmetals.com

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, including expected improvements in liquidity, price discovery, visibility and access for U.S. investors; the status and outcome of the Company's application for DTC eligibility and the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility once, and if, obtained; and the Company's business plans and exploration activities in Labrador.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date such statements are made. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain the eligibility requirements of the OTCQB; the timing and outcome of the Company's DTC eligibility application; trading volumes and liquidity on the OTCQB; changes in capital markets and general economic conditions; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and is made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.