DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Set for Significant Growth at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Novel Therapies and Expanding Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The soft tissue sarcoma market across the 7MM is growing driven by increasing disease recognition, improved diagnostic practices, and growing research activity supporting the development of novel therapeutic approaches, including TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) (Takara Bio), INT230-6 (Intensity Therapeutics), ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) (PharmaMar/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Pegargiminase (Polaris), and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights report by DelveInsight includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, soft tissue sarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Summary

The market size for soft tissue sarcoma was found to be USD 310 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest soft tissue sarcoma treatment market size, approximately 85% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the 7MM recorded approximately 40,000 new STS cases, with incidence expected to gradually rise through 2036, reflecting the persistent clinical burden and ongoing need for more effective treatment options across diverse STS subtypes.

new STS cases, with incidence expected to gradually rise through 2036, reflecting the persistent clinical burden and ongoing need for more effective treatment options across diverse STS subtypes. Leading soft tissue sarcoma companies, such as Takara Bio, Intensity Therapeutics, PharmaMar, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Polaris, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Sun Pharma, Eli Lilly, Replimune, Immutep, US WorldMeds, GSK, QBiotics Group, and others, are developing new soft tissue sarcoma treatment drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new soft tissue sarcoma treatment drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma market in the coming years. The promising soft tissue sarcoma therapies in clinical trials include TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel), INT230-6, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), Pegargiminase, Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818), Fibromun, Abemaciclib (VERZENIO), Vusolimogene Oderparepvec (RP1) + Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) + Eftilagimod Alpha, Letetresgene autoleucel, Risvutatug rezetecan, Tigilanol Tiglate, and others.

Discover what is the future of the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/soft-tissue-sarcoma-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Rising Incidence of Soft Tissue Sarcoma: The increasing number of diagnosed soft tissue sarcoma cases worldwide is expanding the patient pool requiring treatment. Improved disease awareness, aging populations, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities are contributing to higher diagnosis rates, driving demand for effective therapies.

The increasing number of diagnosed soft tissue sarcoma cases worldwide is expanding the patient pool requiring treatment. Improved disease awareness, aging populations, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities are contributing to higher diagnosis rates, driving demand for effective therapies. Advancements in Precision Medicine and Biomarker-Based Therapies: Growing understanding of the molecular and genetic heterogeneity of STS has accelerated the development of precision medicine approaches. Biomarker-driven therapies and molecular profiling are enabling more personalized treatment strategies, improving clinical outcomes, and supporting STS market growth.

Growing understanding of the molecular and genetic heterogeneity of STS has accelerated the development of precision medicine approaches. Biomarker-driven therapies and molecular profiling are enabling more personalized treatment strategies, improving clinical outcomes, and supporting STS market growth. Advances in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Biology: Improved understanding of STS biology, including fusion-driven sarcomas, CDK4/MDM2-amplified liposarcoma, and angiogenic signaling, has strengthened the rationale for therapeutic development beyond cytotoxic chemotherapy.

Improved understanding of STS biology, including fusion-driven sarcomas, CDK4/MDM2-amplified liposarcoma, and angiogenic signaling, has strengthened the rationale for therapeutic development beyond cytotoxic chemotherapy. Robust Pipeline of Novel Therapeutics: The STS treatment pipeline includes emerging therapies such as TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) (Takara Bio), INT230-6 (Intensity Therapeutics), ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) (PharmaMar/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Pegargiminase (Polaris), Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818) (Advenchen Laboratories), and other novel cell therapies, intratumoral agents, and targeted approaches under clinical evaluation.

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in soft tissue sarcoma @ Soft Tissue Sarcoma Clinical Trials

According to Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, the future landscape appears promising, with ongoing development of innovative therapies such as lurbinectedin (ZEPZELCA), which is anticipated to enter the US market in 2028. The therapy is expected to generate notable revenue at launch, with growth projected through 2036, driven by fast uptake in eligible patient populations.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Analysis

The soft tissue sarcoma therapeutic landscape is evolving rapidly, with a combination of established treatments and a robust pipeline addressing localized, advanced, metastatic, and recurrent disease across diverse histological subtypes.

Current and investigational therapies are designed to suppress tumor growth, inhibit angiogenesis, overcome immune escape mechanisms, and target molecular pathways involved in sarcoma progression.

While chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain the foundation of treatment, innovative modalities such as engineered T-cell therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and precision medicine approaches are broadening therapeutic possibilities.

remain the foundation of treatment, innovative modalities such as approaches are broadening therapeutic possibilities. Together, these developments underscore continued efforts to address significant unmet clinical needs while tackling the biological heterogeneity of STS across the 7MM.

Small-molecule therapies continue to represent a cornerstone of STS management by selectively targeting oncogenic signaling pathways, tumor proliferation, and angiogenesis.

Approved agents such as Crizotinib (XALKORI) and Trabectedin (YONDELIS) remain integral treatment options for specific STS subtypes, while investigational candidates including INT230-6 and lurbinectedin (ZEPZELCA) are advancing the next generation of targeted therapies.

remain integral treatment options for specific STS subtypes, while investigational candidates including are advancing the next generation of targeted therapies. These emerging agents are focused on strengthening antitumor efficacy, prolonging disease control, and expanding therapeutic options for patients with advanced or metastatic disease, reinforcing the growing importance of small molecules within the STS treatment paradigm.

Gene and cell therapies are emerging as transformative approaches in STS, leveraging engineered immune cells to recognize and eliminate tumor-specific targets.

Pipeline candidates such as TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) are designed to target NY-ESO-1-expressing tumors through adoptive T-cell therapy, while approved products such as TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel) demonstrate the clinical progress achieved in this field.

are designed to target NY-ESO-1-expressing tumors through adoptive T-cell therapy, while approved products such as demonstrate the clinical progress achieved in this field. These personalized therapies seek to deliver more durable responses, improve tumor-specific immune recognition, and enhance outcomes for patients with advanced or metastatic STS.

In addition to conventional treatment strategies, novel therapeutic modalities, including intratumoral therapies, biomarker-guided precision oncology, and immune-based combination regimens, are gaining momentum across the STS pipeline.

These innovative approaches are being investigated primarily in advanced, metastatic, and recurrent disease settings, reflecting an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, biomarker-driven patient selection, and enhanced antitumor immune responses.

Collectively, both marketed and emerging therapies are reshaping the future of STS management by offering more targeted and individualized treatment options.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Competitive Landscape

Some of the soft tissue sarcoma drugs under development include TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) (Takara Bio), INT230-6 (Intensity Therapeutics), ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) (PharmaMar/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Pegargiminase (Polaris), Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818) (Advenchen Laboratories), Fibromun (Philogen/Sun Pharma), Abemaciclib (VERZENIO) (Eli Lilly), Vusolimogene Oderparepvec (RP1) + Nivolumab (Replimune), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) + Eftilagimod Alpha (Immutep), Letetresgene autoleucel (US WorldMeds), Risvutatug rezetecan (GSK), Tigilanol Tiglate (QBiotics Group), and others.

Takara Bio's TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) is an investigational autologous T-cell receptor-engineered (TCR-T) cell therapy being developed by Takara Bio for the treatment of NY-ESO-1-positive malignancies, with a primary focus on synovial sarcoma. As of 2026, the therapy is undergoing evaluation in a Phase III confirmatory study involving patients with unresectable, advanced, or recurrent NY-ESO-1-positive synovial sarcoma. In May 2025, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted mipetresgene autoleucel both Rare Disease and Sakigake designations, facilitating an expedited regulatory review pathway. Earlier, in May 2023, Takara Bio announced that clinical findings from the TBI-1301 program would be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Intensity Therapeutics' INT230-6 is an investigational intratumoral anticancer therapy from Intensity Therapeutics being studied for advanced solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma (STS). The treatment combines the chemotherapeutic agents cisplatin and vinblastine with the company's proprietary DfuseRx platform, enabling enhanced drug dispersion throughout the tumor. This approach is designed to induce direct tumor cell destruction while simultaneously stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response.

PharmaMar/Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) is a selective inhibitor of oncogenic transcription currently under investigation for advanced solid malignancies, including leiomyosarcoma. The therapy works by interfering with tumor transcriptional activity, suppressing cancer cell proliferation, triggering apoptosis, and modulating the tumor microenvironment to improve overall antitumor efficacy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform soft tissue sarcoma treatment @ Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs

Recent Developments in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

In May 2026, Philogen scheduled parallel scientific advice with EMA and FDA to align on a new Phase III study of Fibromun in first-line STS; the new study is expected to start in 2026.

scheduled parallel scientific advice with EMA and FDA to align on a new Phase III study of Fibromun in first-line STS; the new study is expected to start in 2026. In May 2026, PharmaMar reported completion of patient enrollment in the global Phase III SaLuDo trial evaluating ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) plus doxorubicin as first-line treatment for metastatic LMS.

reported completion of patient enrollment in the global Phase III SaLuDo trial evaluating ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) plus doxorubicin as first-line treatment for metastatic LMS. In April 2026, Immutep announced that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to eftilagimod alfa (efti) for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS), a rare malignancy associated with a substantial unmet medical need.

announced that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to eftilagimod alfa (efti) for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS), a rare malignancy associated with a substantial unmet medical need. In January 2026, Intensity Therapeutics announced that 21 patients had been enrolled in the Phase III INVINCIBLE-3 trial evaluating INT230-6 in metastatic STS before enrollment was temporarily paused due to funding constraints.

announced that 21 patients had been enrolled in the Phase III INVINCIBLE-3 trial evaluating INT230-6 in metastatic STS before enrollment was temporarily paused due to funding constraints. In October 2025, PharmaMar received a USD 50 million milestone payment from Jazz Pharmaceuticals following the US FDA full approval of ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin) under the company's licensing agreement.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current soft tissue sarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the US accounted for the highest number of STS incident cases in 2025, exceeding 13,500 cases, highlighting the substantial clinical burden in the region. The incidence is expected to continue increasing through 2036.

The soft tissue sarcoma treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of STS

Gender-specific Incident Cases of STS

Type-specific Incident Cases of STS

Age-specific Incident Cases of STS

Stage-specific Incident Cases of STS

Extremity-specific Incident Cases of STS

Total Treated Cases of STS

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market CAGR 7.9 % Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size in 2025 USD 310 Million Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies Takara Bio, Intensity Therapeutics, PharmaMar, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Polaris, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Sun Pharma, Eli Lilly, Replimune, Immutep, US WorldMeds, GSK, QBiotics Group, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, KAKEN Pharmaceutical, Merck KGaA, and others Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel), INT230-6, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), Pegargiminase, Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818), Fibromun, Abemaciclib (VERZENIO), Vusolimogene Oderparepvec (RP1) + Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) + Eftilagimod Alpha, Letetresgene autoleucel, Risvutatug rezetecan, Tigilanol Tiglate, YONDELIS, TECELRA, TECENTRIQ/TECENTRIQ HYBREZA, XALKORI, VOTRIENT, FYARRO, OGSIVEO, and others

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Patient Population Forecast

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Size

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size and Trends

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Opportunity

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Key Insights 2 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 STS Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of STS by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of STS by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of STS 7.3 Stages of STS 7.4 Signs and symptoms 7.5 Causes and Risk Factors 7.6 Pathophysiology and Molecular Mechanism 7.7 Biomarkers 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Diagnosis Algorithm 7.10 Treatment and Management of STS 7.11 Stage-specific Treatment of STS 7.12 Treatment Algorithm 7.13 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.2.1 Incident Cases of STS 8.2.2 Gender-specific Rate of STS 8.2.3 Age-specific Rate of STS 8.2.4 Type-specific Rate of STS 8.2.5 Stage-specific Rate of STS 8.2.6 Cases of STS by Extremity 8.3 Total Incident Cases of STS in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed STS Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Drugs 10.2 Trabectedin (YONDELIS): Pharma Mar/ Janssen Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Afami-cel (TECELRA): US WorldMeds 10.4 Atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ/TECENTRIQ HYBREZA): Genentech/Roche 10.5 Crizotinib (XALKORI): Pfizer 10.6 Pazopanib (VOTRIENT): Novartis 10.7 Sirolimus Protein-Bound Particles (FYARRO): KAKEN Pharmaceutical 10.8 Nirogacestat (OGSIVEO): Merck KGaA To be continued in the report. 11 Emerging STS Drugs 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 11.2 TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel): Takara Bio 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development Activity 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 INT230-6: Intensity Therapeutics 11.4 Lurbinectedin (ZEPZELCA): Pharma Mar/Jazz Pharmaceuticals 11.5 Pegargiminase: Polaris 11.6 Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories 11.7 Fibromun: Philogen/Sun pharma 11.8 Abemaciclib (VERZENIO): Eli Lilly 11.9 Vusolimogene Oderparepvec (RP1) + Nivolumab: Replimune 11.10 Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) + Eftilagimod Alpha: Immutep 11.11 Letetresgene autoleucel: US WorldMeds 11.12 Risvutatug rezetecan: GSK 11.13 Tigilanol Tiglate: QBiotics Group To be continued in the report. 12 STS Market - 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Market Size of STS in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of STS by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of STS in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of STS by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size 12.9 Japan Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of STS Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report Methodology

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