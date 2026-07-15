Forage Fish Campaign Launches "Where's the Bait?" Tour Across East Coast to Spotlight Coastal Businesses Impacted by Industrial Forage Fishing

Multi-state tour will visit bait and tackle shops, marinas and local fishing communities as business owners call for an end to industrial-scale forage fishing

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The Forage Fish Campaign today announced the launch of its "Where's the Bait?" Tour, a multi-state tour across the East Coast highlighting the growing economic toll industrial-scale forage fishing is taking on America's coastal communities, small businesses and recreational fishing industry.

Beginning July 16 on Long Island, the tour will travel through New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and New York, stopping at bait and tackle shops, marinas and waterfront businesses whose livelihoods depend on healthy fisheries and reliable access to bait.

For generations, forage fish like menhaden, herring and mackerel have fueled America's recreational and commercial fisheries, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity. But industrial-scale, often foreign-controlled fishing operations, continue removing massive quantities of these foundational fish from U.S. waters, making it harder for anglers, charter captains and small businesses to thrive. The result is felt across coastal communities, where tackle shops, marinas, restaurants, hotels and local businesses depend on healthy fisheries to drive customers and support local economies.

"Every stop on this tour tells the same story," said Whit Fosburgh, Executive Director of the Forage Fish Campaign. "People are asking, 'Where's the bait?' because they're seeing fewer fish, paying more for bait and watching their businesses become harder to sustain. This isn't just a fishing issue - it's an American jobs issue. Coastal communities and small businesses shouldn't be paying the price while industrial-scale fishing operations continue taking the foundation of our fisheries out of our waters."

Among the local business leaders joining the tour is Vinnie Calabro, owner of Karen Ann Charters in Howard Beach, New York. Both a licensed commercial fisherman and recreational charter captain, Calabro has spent over 50 years making a living on the water and has seen firsthand what is at stake for small businesses that depend on healthy fisheries.

"If the bait disappears, the customers eventually do too," said Calabro. "My business depends on people being able to get out on the water and catch fish. When the fishing suffers, every tackle shop, charter captain, small commercial fisherman and waterfront business feels it. We're joining this tour because it's time to put America's fishermen and coastal businesses first."

Throughout the tour, coalition leaders and local business owners will meet with anglers, charter captains, elected officials and community leaders to discuss how industrial-scale forage fishing is affecting coastal economies and why federal action is needed to end the practice in American waters.

The Forage Fish Campaign is a growing national coalition of recreational anglers, commercial fishermen, charter captains, fishing clubs, small business owners and coastal leaders working to end industrial-scale forage fishing in U.S. waters and strengthen the American fishing economy for future generations.

"Where's the Bait?" Tour Schedule

July 16 & 17 - Long Island, New York (Tour Kickoff)

July 21 - New Jersey bait and tackle shop visits

July 22 - Delaware bait and tackle shop visits

July 23 - Maryland bait and tackle shop visits

July 24-26 - Virginia bait and tackle shop visits

July 29 - Montauk, New York

July 30 - Bernie's Bait and Tackle, Brooklyn, New York

Additional tour details and locations will be announced in advance of each stop.

About the Forage Fish Campaign

The Forage Fish Campaign is a coalition of recreational and commercial fishermen, charter captains, small business owners, conservation advocates and policy leaders working to end industrial-scale forage fishing and protect America's marine ecosystems, coastal economies and fishing traditions. Learn more at the campaign website.

CONTACT:

Sarah Shriver Smothers, publicist for Forage Fish Campaign

sarah@fordhamilton.com

757-876-1875

SOURCE: Forage Fish Campaign

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/forage-fish-campaign-launches-%22wheres-the-bait%22-tour-across-east-coast-to-spotlight-coa-1191382