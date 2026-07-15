Real Tested Inc.: weed.de Patient Survey Finds 71% Struggled to Find a Doctor Open to Prescribing Medical Cannabis

Survey of 535 participants reveals years of symptoms, self-medication and conventional treatment often preceded a first prescription as Germany tightens reimbursement requirements

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / A new patient survey published by weed.de indicates that many people seeking treatment with medical cannabis experienced years of symptoms, unsuccessful treatment attempts and difficulty finding a willing physician before receiving their first prescription.

The weed.de 2026 Patient Survey collected responses from 535 participants about their experiences before and during their pursuit of medical cannabis treatment. According to the findings, 71% identified finding a doctor open to prescribing cannabis as the greatest obstacle delaying access to treatment.

That barrier ranked well ahead of limited awareness of cannabis as a possible treatment option, which was cited by 29% of respondents. Another 26% said they had previously believed cannabis was available only to people with particularly severe medical conditions.

Years of Symptoms Before the First Prescription

For many respondents, the path to a prescription began long before they entered a physician's office.

Forty-five percent reported experiencing their primary health complaints for more than five years before receiving their first cannabis prescription. More than one in four respondents, or 28%, said their symptoms had persisted for more than ten years.

Only 3% reported experiencing symptoms for less than six months before receiving a prescription.

The results suggest that, among the people surveyed, medical cannabis was generally not pursued as a quick or immediate treatment choice. Instead, it often followed a lengthy history of symptoms, personal research and previous attempts to find adequate relief.

Self-Medication Often Preceded Medical Care

Seventy percent of respondents reported using cannabis on their own before ever receiving a legal prescription. Among those participants, nearly half said the period of self-medication lasted for more than five years.

weed.de said the results point to a significant gap between patients first identifying cannabis as personally relevant and eventually gaining access to treatment under medical supervision.

"People who cannot find legal access to medical cannabis often remain in self-medication for years, without medical supervision and with considerable health risks," said Dr. Sebastián Marincolo, Director of Strategic Content & Editorial at weed.de. "Seven out of ten respondents had already used cannabis before receiving their prescription. International research also suggests that self-medication may be widespread among people commonly described as recreational consumers."

The survey does not assess the effectiveness or clinical suitability of cannabis for any individual participant. Instead, it documents the experiences respondents reported while seeking information, treatment and a prescription.

Most Patients Learned About Cannabis on Their Own

Only 8% of respondents said they first learned about cannabis as a potential treatment option through a doctor or therapist.

By comparison, 43% discovered the option through their own internet research, while 31% first heard about it through friends or family members. Smaller groups cited social media, media reports, pharmacies or support groups.

The findings indicate that personal research and word of mouth played a much larger role than the healthcare system in introducing surveyed patients to the possibility of cannabis treatment.

For most participants, cannabis was also not the first treatment attempted. Seventy-five percent reported previously using conventional prescription medication. Among participants whose primary complaints had lasted longer than five years, 79% said they had tried such medications without obtaining adequate relief.

Respondents also reported undergoing other forms of care before seeking cannabis treatment, including physiotherapy and psychotherapy.

Findings Arrive as Germany Changes GKV Reimbursement

The survey has been published as Germany prepares for substantial changes to statutory health insurance reimbursement for medical cannabis.

The Bundestag recently approved a broader reform of the statutory health insurance system under which dried cannabis flower will no longer be reimbursed by the GKV. The final committee version also requires outpatient treatment to begin with a six-month trial of an approved cannabis-containing finished medicinal product before reimbursement for other eligible cannabis preparations, including standardized extracts.

weed.de said the policy changes could make an already lengthy treatment path even longer for patients whose physicians consider other cannabis preparations appropriate.

The survey findings do not establish how the new reimbursement rules will affect the broader patient population. They do, however, provide a timely account of the access barriers reported by people who had already navigated the process before the latest restrictions were introduced.

Survey Methodology and Limitations

The weed.de Patient Survey was conducted online in March 2026. Participation was anonymous, voluntary and unpaid, and invitations were distributed through the weed.de newsletter.

Of the 535 participants, 78% reported having a current cannabis prescription, 9% said they had held one previously and 13% said they had never received one. Patient status was self-reported and was not independently verified.

The survey is not representative of all patients in Germany or the general population. Participants were self-selected and were already connected to a newsletter focused on cannabis-related information. The results are based on personal reports rather than clinically validated medical records.

weed.de also acknowledges its commercial interest in the medical cannabis sector. The findings should therefore be understood as an account of experiences reported by a specific group of respondents, not as evidence of treatment effectiveness or as a clinical assessment.

The complete survey analysis, including charts, methodology and additional findings, is available through the weed.de knowledge platform.

About weed.de

weed.de is an independent digital telemedicine and knowledge platform focused on cannabis. The platform connects online medical consultations with an overview of approximately 400 partner pharmacies. Following a medical prescription, patients may arrange delivery of their medication or collect it from a participating pharmacy. Decisions regarding treatment are made exclusively by the treating physician.

As a knowledge platform, weed.de offers more than 600 editorial articles providing evidence-based information about medical and cultural cannabis use, including health, law, cultivation, botany, fundamentals, culture and current news.

Media Contact

Dr. Sebastián Marincolo

Director of Strategic Content & Editorial

weed.de

Email: s.marincolo@weed.de

Website: weed.de

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/weed.de-patient-survey-finds-71-struggled-to-find-a-doctor-open-1191383