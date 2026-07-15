Kering: Romain Spitzer appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta

Kering - Press release - Romain Spitzer appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta

Kering is pleased to announce the appointment of Romain Spitzer as Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta, effective September 1, 2026. Reporting to Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Kering, he will be based in Milan and will join the Group's Executive Committee.

Romain Spitzer brings more than thirty years of international experience in the luxury industry, with extensive expertise in brand stewardship, retail excellence and client experience. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty, where he oversaw a portfolio of distinguished luxury Houses and contributed to strengthening their desirability and long-term development.

Throughout his career, Romain Spitzer has consistently nurtured brand appeal, fostered innovation and led high-performing international teams across diverse markets. His knowledge of global luxury markets and his ability to support the long-term growth of luxury Houses make him ideally positioned to lead Bottega Veneta through its next phase of development.

Building on its unique heritage of exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and cultural relevance, Bottega Veneta is entering a new chapter of ambition. Romain Spitzer will focus on further enhancing the House's desirability, deepening its connection with clients worldwide and driving retail excellence across markets. He will draw on the deeply singular vision embodied by Bottega Veneta, reinforcing its position as one of the most distinctive expressions of luxury and preserving the unique values and unmistakable identity that define the House.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, said: "Bottega Veneta is one of the strongest and most distinctive Houses in luxury, with exceptional craftsmanship, a unique creative identity and remarkable growth potential. Romain has the leadership, vision and international experience to unlock the next phase of the House's development. I am confident he will build on its extraordinary strengths and take Bottega Veneta to the next level."

About Romain Spitzer

A graduate of ESCP Business School, Romain Spitzer began his career at Guerlain in 1995 as Product Manager. He then held several marketing positions at Jean Paul Gaultier Parfums and Yves Saint Laurent Parfums, where he was International Marketing Director. In 2006, he joined Parfums Christian Dior as Head of Fragrance Business Unit. He later held leadership roles as General Manager for Spain and Regional General Manager for Europe. In 2016, he moved to LVMH Fragrance Brands (Parfums Givenchy and Kenzo) as President and CEO. His responsibilities were later extended to include Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Acqua di Parma, Loewe Perfumes, Officine Universelle Buly, and New Ventures. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fragrance Group LVMH Beauty.



About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

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