Cint Group AB: Organisational changes in Cint Group

Brett Schnittlich has assumed additional executive responsibility for Cint's Product and R&D organizations, following the departure of Alesia Braga, the Company's Chief Technology and Product Officer. Schnittlich, who was elected to Cint's board of directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting and serves in an executive capacity given his strong operational ties to the Company, brings continuity to this transition through his prior role as Chief Operating Officer (2024-2025) and his ongoing work as a strategic consultant to Cint's management team. Schnittlich will oversee Product and R&D on an interim basis while the Company evaluates its long-term leadership structure for these functions.

For more information please contact:

Patrik Linzenbold, Head of IR

Tel: +46 708 252630

Email: ir@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.