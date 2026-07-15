MACOMPTA.FR - Q4 Sales 25/26: +27%

Q4 Sales 25/26: +27%

Lagord, July 15, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its sales for the fourth quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (April 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026).

Overall business performance:

During the fourth quarter of 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR generated revenue of €1,595K representing an increase of 27.0% compared with the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

For the full fiscal year 2025/2026, revenue reached €5,205K, compared with €4,064K in 2024/2025, representing annual growth of 28.1%. This performance demonstrates the strength of the Company's business momentum.

Growth was driven across all of the Company's product lines, including accounting, payroll and invoicing software solutions. It should be noted that the revenue reported for the period does not yet include any revenue generated from electronic invoicing services, despite MACOMPTA.FR having obtained its accreditation as an approved electronic invoicing platform. Furthermore, the reported revenue does not yet include any contribution from the commercialization of AI agents.

Sales (K€) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

FY 2024/2025

806

865

1,136

1,257

4,064

FY 2025/2026

1,035

1,120

1,454

1,595

5,205

Growth

+28.4%

+29.5%

+28.1%

+27.0%

+28.1%

Analysis by Market:

FY 2025/2026 sales in the business and associations market reached €4.466K , representing an increase of 24.2% .

, representing an increase of . FY 2025/2026 sales in the accounting firms and other accounting and payroll professionals reached €739K, representing an increase of 58.0%.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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