MACOMPTA.FR - HALF YEAR REVIEW OF MACOMPTA.FR'S LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

HALF YEAR REVIEW OF MACOMPTA.FR'S LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by MACOMPTA.FR to Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), the following resources appeared in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

6,631 shares

€63,312.98 in liquidity

During the first half of 2026, the following transactions were executed:

16,153 shares were purchased for an agreement of €86,935.92 €

9,522 shares were sold for an aggregate amount of €50,248.90 €

Over the same period, the following orders were executed:

171 purchase transactions

138 sales transactions

For information purposes, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account when the liquidity agreement was entered into:

€100,000.00

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99332-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-300626-va.pdf