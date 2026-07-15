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WKN: 861320 | ISIN: US9282981086 | Ticker-Symbol: VHY
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 16:55
34,720 Euro
-5,03 % -1,840
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VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
65 Leser
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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification for Secure Support of U.S. Defense Programs

MALVERN, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has successfully achieved Level 2 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), confirming that its cybersecurity practices, processes, and governance meet the requirements for handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within Department of Defense (DoD) programs.

The CMMC program was established by the DoD to verify that contractors and suppliers adequately protect sensitive defense information. As CMMC requirements are phased into defense contracts and supply chains, Level 2 certification enables participation in programs requiring secure processing, storage, and transmission of CUI while supporting compliance with evolving Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and DoD cybersecurity standards.

Vishay is a critical supplier of electronic components for defense, aerospace, and national security applications, making CMMC compliance increasingly essential to continued participation in U.S. defense programs and supply chains. The certification enables the company to support programs requiring CUI exchange, participate in solicitations and contracts with CMMC requirements, and maintain compliant information workflows.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates Vishay's implementation of cybersecurity controls and documented processes for safeguarding sensitive information throughout the product lifecycle. These measures include controlled access environments, encrypted communications, secure file transfer processes, ongoing monitoring, employee training, and continuous improvement initiatives.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects Vishay's long standing commitment to protecting sensitive customer and program information," said Michael O'Sullivan, executive vice president, chief administrative and legal officer, legal services, at Vishay. "Having achieved CMMC Level 2 certification, well ahead of full enforcement requirements, we're well positioned to support defense and aerospace customers, help ensure continuity of supply for critical applications, and reduce program risk."

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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