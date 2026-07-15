Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives leads oversubscribed round with strategic participation from AMD Ventures, Ericsson, LG Technology Ventures, and Maximus as organizations look to turn AI silicon into business outcomes

Spectro Cloud, a leading provider of AI infrastructure management software, today announced it has raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with strategic participation from AMD Ventures, Ericsson, LG Technology Ventures, and Maximus. The new funding brings Spectro Cloud's total capital raised to $260 million and will accelerate the company's mission to help enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds build and operate production AI infrastructure with greater control over cost, security and governance.

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Spectro Cloud raises $100 million Series D funding round to accelerate global adoption of production AI infrastructure. Learn more at spectrocloud.com.

Organizations are spending billions on AI silicon and compute capacity. But silicon alone does not create AI outcomes. It takes software to turn raw compute into governed, production-ready AI infrastructure and that software stack is complex to deploy, secure, govern and operate at scale. As inference becomes a core production workload at scale, teams must control cost, improve utilization, enforce governance and preserve flexibility across distributed environments.

Spectro Cloud is built for this moment. Its PaletteAI platform gives platform teams and cloud providers a single operating model to build, govern, operate and scale AI infrastructure from GPU clusters and AI factories to distributed inference. The platform combines full-stack lifecycle management with portability across environments, multi-silicon support and multi-model flexibility, helping customers get to production faster without locking into a single vendor, stack or operating model.

"Silicon is the starting point for AI infrastructure, but software is what turns that infrastructure into business outcomes," said Tenry Fu, CEO and co-founder of Spectro Cloud. "No two customers are starting from the same place some are modernizing legacy infrastructure, some are scaling edge or Kubernetes operations, and others are building AI factories, sovereign clouds or neocloud services. Spectro Cloud gives them one consistent platform to manage that complexity, preserve choice across silicon and models, and adopt AI faster without losing control."

"Infrastructure is becoming one of the largest bottlenecks to production AI adoption," said Mike Reilly, a Managing Director from Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Spectro Cloud impresses with its ability to help customers deploy AI across heterogeneous infrastructure while maintaining the flexibility, governance and operational control that complex organizations require. As AI moves into production at scale, a consistent management platform will be essential for scaling these workloads."

Funding to Accelerate Product, Go-to-Market and Ecosystem Expansion

The Series D funding will help Spectro Cloud accelerate three strategic priorities:

Product: Expand PaletteAI capabilities that help customers get more value from AI infrastructure by improving utilization, controlling token costs and governing AI environments at scale.

Go to market: Expand adoption across enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds, with additional focus on Europe, the Middle East and APJ/APAC, where cloud providers are racing to bring AI services to market faster and move up the stack.

Ecosystem: Deepen partnerships across the AI infrastructure stack, building on Spectro Cloud's momentum with silicon, hardware, systems integrator and distribution partners.

AMD's strategic investment underscores a market shift: as inference workloads scale, AI infrastructure must be operated as a production platform, not a collection of isolated compute resources. Customers need a consistent way to operate AI infrastructure while preserving flexibility across silicon and models.

"As AI moves into production, inference is becoming one of the most important drivers of infrastructure demand," said Patrick Rundell of AMD Ventures. "Spectro Cloud's platform approach addresses a critical challenge for enterprises deploying production inference workloads at scale, and we're pleased to support the company's next phase of growth."

Building on Existing Enterprise Momentum

The Series D funding builds on Spectro Cloud's traction across infrastructure modernization, edge operations and AI infrastructure. Customers such as T-Mobile, Airbus and the U.S. Air Force use Spectro Cloud to manage mission-critical infrastructure across enterprise and public sector environments. Spectro Cloud is also helping customers modernize legacy infrastructure, including VM migration initiatives involving tens of thousands of virtual machines.

Spectro Cloud is also seeing momentum in distributed edge operations, where customers across restaurants, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and defense are deploying infrastructure across large physical footprints. Customers such as Yum! Brands use Spectro Cloud to support digital experiences today and AI-enabled operations over time.

That foundation is now extending into AI infrastructure. PaletteAI, launched in October 2025, is gaining traction with enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds. For neocloud and sovereign cloud providers, Spectro Cloud helps accelerate time to market for AI services and move up the stack from infrastructure capacity to higher-value AI offerings. Spectro Cloud's AI infrastructure momentum is further supported by an NVIDIA-validated architecture for AI factory deployments and participation in the NVIDIA IGX and Jetson ecosystems.

For more information, visit spectrocloud.com.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud helps platform teams and cloud providers modernize and manage infrastructure for the AI era without adding more tools or operational complexity.

With PaletteAI, enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds can build, govern and operate full-stack environments across VMs, Kubernetes, edge, regulated and air-gapped locations, and AI infrastructure. PaletteAI Launchpads help teams start quickly with urgent outcomes such as VMware migration, token cost control or edge modernization, then scale into enterprise-wide lifecycle management, governance and fleet operations on the same platform.

Learn more at spectrocloud.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $645 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $4.0 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2026.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

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Contacts:

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