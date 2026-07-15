Regulatory News:

As artificial intelligence fundamentally reshapes the way work is organized, a new survey conducted by Ifop on behalf of Gecina (Paris:GFC), among executives of companies with 50 employees or more reveals a finding that challenges conventional wisdom: AI strengthens the office's strategic role by further anchoring it in high-value-added uses. 89% of executives believe that the office will remain just as strategic-or become even more strategic-as AI adoption accelerates.

AI adoption is gaining momentum and reinforcing the role of the office

AI is no longer an experimental topic; it is now being addressed at the highest strategic level within organizations. 60% of companies have already defined or are currently defining an AI strategy, while 65% expect AI to significantly transform their organization, business functions and ways of working within the next three years.

This rise in prominence is not coming at the expense of the office-quite the contrary. 73% of executives believe that AI will change the role of the office, and nearly one in two expect it to become more strategic than it is today. As AI takes over repetitive tasks, the office is being repositioned around what technology cannot replicate: collaboration, decision-making, collective creativity and knowledge sharing. Accordingly, 85% of executives see the office of the future and foremost as a place for collaboration and decision-making.

Upgrading quality rather than reducing space

This trend has tangible implications for the real estate sector. 60% of companies anticipate changes in their office needs, in terms of space, layout, services or amenities. But this shift is not toward the lowest-cost option. When asked about their real estate strategy over the next three years, only 9% of executives cited reducing office space as a way to cut costs. The stated priority is to rethink offices to make them more functionnal, better located and of higher quality.

A polarising market: the office as a key driver of talent attraction

The most significant insight for the real estate sector is that nearly three-quarters of executives (74%) expect the gap to widen between well-located, well-equipped, service-oriented and flexible offices, and standard office buildings. At the same time, 78% cite office quality as a key factor in attracting talent in the age of AI. This figure rises to 86% among executives based in the Paris region.

This polarization is even more pronounced among the companies that are most advanced in their AI transformation, which are consistently the most demanding when it comes to office space. Among those with a formalized and implemented AI strategy, 77% anticipate a change in their real estate needs, compared to 34% of those without an AI strategy-a 43-point gap. It is therefore not the companies lagging behind in AI that are clinging to the office, but the most advanced ones that expect the most from it.

Beñat Ortega, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer: "AI does not spell the end of the office; rather, it reinforces the office's role in the moments when physical presence creates the most value: collaborating, making decisions, sharing knowledge, innovating, and working as a team. As expressed by business leaders, our conviction is that the office reaffirms its status as a strategic infrastructure for France's growth and attractiveness. Companies are not seeking 'fewer offices' as a matter of principle; rather, they expect offices that are increasingly well-located, higher in quality, more flexible, and better designed for new ways of working. With 92% of its office space classified as prime, Gecina is particularly well-positioned to support this transformation

Methodology

Study conducted by Ifop for Gecina among a sample of 502 executives (CEOs, General Managers, CFOs, HR Directors) from companies with 50 or more employees, surveyed between May 19 and June 1, 2026, via an online questionnaire (401) and by telephone (101). The results were adjusted using the quota method (number of employees, region, industry-INSEE data) to ensure representativeness.

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

About the IFOP Group

Founded in 1938 by sociologist Jean Stoetzel, Ifop pioneered the survey method and was the first to conduct public opinion polls in France. Over the years, Ifop has grown across Europe, the United States, and China as a specialist in consumer and citizen insights, evolving into a multi-expertise group integrating Sociovision, Occurrence, Deep Opinion, and Brain Value.

Guided by the conviction that people drive the world, and driven by a passion for humanity, a culture of expertise, objectivity, and a sense of inquiry, Groupe Ifop aims to connect with people and, by decoding their expectations, attitudes, and behaviors, supports clients globally in uncovering the drivers that create value and carve a path toward a positive future.

Ifop.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715869921/en/

Contacts:

Gecina Contacts

Financial communications



Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations



Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr



Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Ifop contacts

Press Relations

Isabelle GRANGE

Tel.: 33 (0)6 98 75 29 23

isabelle.grange@ifop.com