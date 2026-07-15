Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced a significant milestone in its evolution, with the successful completion of the first phase of its rebranding to Kimball Solutions at its Jasper and Indianapolis, Indiana facilities, effective July 1, 2026.

This milestone reflects the Company's continued transformation from a traditional electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider into a global, diversified manufacturing and engineering solutions partner.

A Name That Reflects a Broader Vision

The transition to Kimball Solutions underscores the Company's expanded capabilities across the full product lifecycle from design engineering and supply chain management to advanced manufacturing, precision plastics, and full product assembly.

"Kimball Solutions better represents who we are today and where we are going," said Richard D. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer. "While our heritage in electronics manufacturing remains strong, our customers increasingly rely on us for more comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that solve complex challenges across industries."

The new name reflects:

A broader portfolio of integrated services beyond electronics

A diversified industry footprint, including medical, industrial, and automotive markets

A continued focus on customer-centric, problem-solving partnerships

Phased Global Rollout Underway

The rebranding is being executed through a phased global rollout, with the Jasper and Indianapolis locations serving as the first to officially transition.

The remaining facilities will adopt the Kimball Solutions name on a staggered timeline throughout 2026 and 2027, pending all local regulatory and legal requirements, culminating with the completed official corporate entity change on July 1, 2027, subject to approval by Kimball's Share Owners.

Upcoming transitions include:

China and Mexico locations expected for January 2027

Poland, Romania, and Thailand locations expected for July 2027

Corporate entity and full legal transition targeted for July 1, 2027

With the recently announced acquisition of Helvoet, Kimball will rebrand the Tilburg and Pune facilities as Kimball Solutions at a measured and thoughtful pace.

Continuity for Customers and Partners

Customers, suppliers, and partners can expect no disruption to operations, contracts, or day-to-day interactions as a result of the rebranding. Legal entities, certifications, and quality systems will continue to be updated and to operate seamlessly during the transition.

"Our priority is ensuring continuity and confidence for our customers," said Kathy Thomson, Chief Commercial Officer. "This rebrand strengthens our ability to communicate the full value we deliver without changing the trusted relationships our customers depend on."

Positioning for the Future

The rebrand also positions the Company for future growth, aligning with investments in:

Advanced automation and Industry 4.0 capabilities

AI-enabled manufacturing processes

Global market expansion and cross-industry innovation

By adopting the Kimball Solutions name, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation, adaptability, and long-term partnerships.

About Kimball Electronics/Kimball Solutions

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturer offering Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) solutions to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Mexico, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

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Contacts:

Mary Leah Siegel

Senior Director, Brand Marketing

812.634.4000

kemarketing@kmbl.com