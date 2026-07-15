Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Pelayo Troncoso and Mr. John Wenger, CPA, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Troncoso is a Dominican Republic national and an accomplished investment executive and capital markets professional with extensive international experience in investment banking, asset management and corporate governance. He is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gamma International Bank, Gamma Securities and Gamma Asset Management, where he has led the rapid growth of the firm's investment management and capital markets businesses across the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the United States. Prior to co-founding Gamma, he held portfolio management positions with Credit Andorra Asset Management in Miami and currently manages the investment portfolio for a prominent Dominican family business group. Mr. Troncoso also serves on the boards and committees of several leading financial institutions and organizations in the Dominican Republic, including Parralax Valores Puesto de Bolsa and Bunker, and is a Founding Board Member of the Cámara de Comercio Dominico-Israelí. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management with concentrations in Finance and Economics from Boston College, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and is licensed as a FINRA Series 7, 24 and 66 securities professional.

Mr. Wenger is a seasoned mining finance executive and Chartered Professional Accountant with more than two decades of experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, regulatory compliance, and strategic transactions within the mining sector. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Miata Metals Corp. Prior to that Mr. Wenger served as VP Strategy and Chief Financial Officer of Contact Gold Corp. from 2017 until its acquisition by Orla Mining Ltd. in April 2024. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive and board positions with numerous publicly listed exploration and development companies, including Liberty Gold Corp., and Inflection Resources Ltd. His experience includes leading public company financings totaling more than $150 million, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, managing cross-border regulatory matters, and serving as Chair of Audit Committees for multiple public issuers. Prior to his industry roles, Mr. Wenger spent approximately a decade with Ernst & Young LLP, where he focused primarily on publicly listed mining clients in both Canada and the United States.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO of Precipitate Gold Corp., stated, "We are delighted to welcome Pelayo and John to Precipitate's Board of Directors. Pelayo brings deep Dominican business relationships and in-country perspective and understanding along with exceptional international banking, capital markets and investment management expertise, while John contributes extensive public company financial leadership and mining industry governance experience. Together, they significantly strengthen our Board and position Precipitate to advance its Dominican Republic exploration portfolio with a view to creating long-term shareholder value."

The appointments return Precipitate's Board to five directors and further strengthen the Company's Dominican Republic business experience and in-country relationships while adding significant financial and governance expertise. This supports Precipitate's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership with experienced professionals possessing valuable in-country knowledge and mining sector proficiency as the Company advances its wholly owned Dominican Republic mineral exploration projects.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project, and its 100% owned Ponton project. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Precipitate Gold Corp.'s ("Precipitate" or the "Company") current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Company and on assumptions it believes are reasonable. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Precipitate to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the exploration concessions may not be granted on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the concessions acquired by the Company may not have attributes similar to those of surrounding properties; delay or failure to receive governmental or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation affecting mining; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Precipitate has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Precipitate does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Precipitate Gold Corp.