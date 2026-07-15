Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) (the "Company"), today announced that it received a written notice (the "Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), as the closing bid price for the Company's Class A ordinary shares had been below $1.00 per share for the period from May 27, 2026 to July 9, 2026. The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days to regain compliance, or until January 6, 2027 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time prior to the expiration of Compliance Period. If the Company regains compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation and will close the matter.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement during the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, provided that on the 180th day of the Compliance Period it meets the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing and all other applicable standards for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and provide written notice of its intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second compliance period.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period (as may be extended), the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company is monitoring the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares and evaluating options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS (Platform as a Service).

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

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Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.