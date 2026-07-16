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WKN: A2AP4F | ISIN: CA7615161030 | Ticker-Symbol: 31R
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:02
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,02315.07.
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 00:50 Uhr
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Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(FRANKFURT:31R), a life sciences company focused on infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $246,920 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement consisted of the issuance and sale of 7,716,250 units of the Company ("Units"), at a price of $0.032 per Unit. Each Unit issued pursuant to the Private Placement consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Private Placement primarily for working capital purposes.

In connection with the first tranche closing, the Company has also paid certain finders an aggregate of $17,433.60 and issued an aggregate of 537,300 broker warrants to purchase Common Shares (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company will provide an update on any further closings under the Private Placement.

All of the securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug-development efforts to take advantage of regulatory incentives that may be available for important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently exploring the use of bucillamine for infectious diseases, nerve agent exposure and long COVID, among other potential applications. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "may", "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the use of proceeds and updates of any future closings under the Private Placement. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, dated May 29, 2026, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revive-therapeutics-announces-closing-of-first-tranche-of-non-brokere-1191730

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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