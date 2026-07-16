Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NWJ | ISIN: AED001301012 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 01:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Damac Properties: Japanese investors offered final opportunity to own at Chelsea Residences by DAMAC in Dubai

TOKYO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, is set to unveil the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC at the Grand Ballroom, Mandarin Oriental on 17 July, following the exceptional sell-out performance of the first five towers.

Developed in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the landmark project has seen strong demand from investors and end-users, reinforcing the appeal of its waterfront location, branded residential proposition and lifestyle-led design. The launch of the final tower now presents the last opportunity to own an apartment within the world's first football-branded residence.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and DAMAC's signature approach to luxury living. With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living."

As of 2025, Dubai leads the global branded residences market, with strong growth in transaction volumes of 26 percent YoY and growth in value of 51 percent YoY. Prices command a significant premium, going as much as 64 percent over non-branded units.[1]

Against this backdrop, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC offers a unique proposition, combining branded real estate, all sea-view apartments and curated amenities centered around football, wellness and resort-style living.

Chelsea Residences Tower C has a limited number of units available for sale, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. Prices start at JPY 112.9 million (USD 697,073), with sizes starting from 827 sq ft.

Apart from the unobstructed views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, residents also enjoy access to several amenities including the UAE's only rooftop football pitch, a stunning blue-sand beach inspired by the team colours, a beach club and Athlete Training Centre.

Having delivered more than 50,000 homes and another 8,800 to be delivered in 2026 across Dubai, DAMAC is committed to creating lifestyle-driven communities that elevate everyday living into an immersive experience.

[1]https://www.cbre.ae/insights/figures/uae-branded-residences-report-2025

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japanese-investors-offered-final-opportunity-to-own-at-chelsea-residences-by-damac-in-dubai-302826819.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.