Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bergbau an Land vs. Tiefsee-Knollen: Welcher Fußabdruck siegt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NWJ | ISIN: AED001301012 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 02:06 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Damac Properties: Taiwan investors have a final opportunity to own at Chelsea Residences by DAMAC in Dubai

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, is set to unveil the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC at Taipei Marriott Hotel on 28 July, following the exceptional sell-out performance of the first five towers.

Developed in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the landmark project has seen strong demand from investors and end-users, reinforcing the appeal of its waterfront location, branded residential proposition and lifestyle-led design. The launch of the final tower now presents the last opportunity to own an apartment within the world's first football-branded residence.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and DAMAC's signature approach to luxury living. With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living."

As of 2025, Dubai leads the global branded residences market, with strong growth in transaction volumes of 26 percent YoY and growth in value of 51 percent YoY. Prices command a significant premium, going as much as 64 percent over non-branded units.[1]

Against this backdrop, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC offers a unique proposition, combining branded real estate, all sea-view apartments and curated amenities centered around football, wellness and resort-style living.

Chelsea Residences Tower C has a limited number of units available for sale, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. Prices start at NT$ 2.23 million (USD 697,073), with sizes starting from 827 sq ft.

Apart from the unobstructed views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, residents also enjoy access to several amenities including the UAE's only rooftop football pitch, a stunning blue-sand beach inspired by the team colours, a beach club and Athlete Training Centre.

Having delivered more than 50,000 homes and another 8,800 to be delivered in 2026 across Dubai, DAMAC is committed to creating lifestyle-driven communities that elevate everyday living into an immersive experience.

[1] https://www.cbre.ae/insights/figures/uae-branded-residences-report-2025

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-investors-have-a-final-opportunity-to-own-at-chelsea-residences-by-damac-in-dubai-302826868.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.