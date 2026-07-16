Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Siegfried's management team



16.07.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, July 16, 2026 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has appointed Eduardo Montanha as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective September 1, 2026. The appointment follows Siegfried's previously announced decision to combine the Chief Operating Officer roles for Drug Substances and Drug Products into one position. The new structure supports Siegfried's strategy to offer integrated end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical value chain, from drug substances to drug products. Eduardo Montanha brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Head of Global Technical Operations & Quality at Fresenius Kabi, where he led an integrated global network of around 30 manufacturing sites across multiple regions. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions roles at Takeda, Sandoz, Hexal, and Hoechst/Aventis, covering technical operations, quality, supply, and large-scale manufacturing networks. With his strong track record in integrated operations, Eduardo Montanha will focus on further strengthening supply performance, operational efficiency and reliability across Siegfried's global network. Eduardo Montanha holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, a postgraduate qualification in Industrial Automation, and an MBA in Project Management. He brings extensive international leadership experience, having lived and worked across Europe and Latin America. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer of Siegfried: "I am very pleased to welcome Eduardo to Siegfried. He brings outstanding global operations and quality leadership experience and will play an important role in further enhancing supply performance, operational efficiency and reliability for our customers." Eduardo Montanha appointed Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee Contact Financial analysts: Media: Tania Micki Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications tania.micki@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 10 87 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global CDMO with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News