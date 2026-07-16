Akkodis Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services

Akkodis continues to advance full-stack engineering expertise and industrial-grade AI deployments.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company and part of the Adecco Group, has been recognized as a Specialist in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services (PAIS), published on June 8, 2026.

Physical AI services address the complex challenge of designing, developing, deploying and operating AI-enabled physical systems - such as robots, autonomous systems including, vehicles, drones and industrial infrastructure - in real-world environments. The Gartner report states "The PAIS market is moving from exploratory experimentation toward operational reliability at scale. This trend is driven by mounting labor constraints, safety requirements, infrastructure modernization and advances in AI, simulation and automation technologies."

Full-stack Physical AI capabilities with real-world impact and measurable outcomes

Akkodis delivers end-to-end Physical AI services spanning system design, simulation, integration, deployment and lifecycle management. These capabilities enable organizations to unlock silos and deploy intelligent solutions that can perceive, interact with and act autonomously in dynamic environments - improving operational performance, safety and efficiency across physical assets and operations.

With proven deployments across industries - including aerospace, manufacturing, mining and defense - Akkodis brings industrial-grade expertise to complex, safety-critical environments such as:

30-50% reduction in ADAS test cycles

AI livestock monitoring scaled across thousands of edge devices

Predictive maintenance for harbor cranes driving reduced downtime

Collaborative aerospace robotics enabled through digital twin integration

"We're proud to be recognized in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. "As organizations move from pilots and experimentation to real execution, the priority is scaling AI that can operate reliably in real-world environments and deliver measurable business value. At Akkodis, we combine engineering depth with full-stack capabilities to help clients translate physical AI into production-grade systems that drive sustained operational impact."

Through strategic investments, acquisitions and technology partnerships, Akkodis continues to accelerate innovation and strengthen its end-to-end Physical AI capabilities, including:

AI-Core , Akkodis' modular AI platform for intelligent automation - advancing AI engineering, validation and deployment capabilities.

Acquisition of Synergeticon - expanding expertise in AI perception, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Partnership with Scaleout Systems - enabling distributed edge AI and real-time intelligence for scalable deployment in physical environments.

Together, these investments enhance Akkodis' ability to deliver end-to-end Physical AI capabilities:

Full-stack engineering across hardware, software and AI systems

Simulation-first and digital twin capabilities to validate performance before deployment

Edge AI and real-time processing for execution in physical environments

Lifecycle governance and compliance to support safety, reliability and regulatory requirements

With its integrated capabilities, global delivery model and deep engineering expertise, Akkodis is well-positioned to support organizations on their journey from pilot initiatives to scalable, production-grade Physical AI systems.

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Note to Editors:

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services - Established Vendors, 8 June 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-recognized-in-the-2026-gartnerr-emerging-market-quadrant-for-p-1191290