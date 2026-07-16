OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Nuclear, Inc. ("Standard Nuclear" or the "Company"), a reactor-agnostic producer of TRISO nuclear fuel, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Standard Nuclear has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, 2026, under the ticker symbol "STDN." The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair and Stifel are acting as additional bookrunning managers for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 15, 2026 (the "Registration Statement"). The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., at 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; Attn: Prospectus Department; email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About Standard NuclearStandard Nuclear's mission is to reliably deliver the essential building blocks of nuclear power at scale - enabling cost-effective, safe, and secure energy for the world. Supported by leading U.S. defense technology and critical infrastructure investment firms, Standard Nuclear is focused on the large-scale production of advanced nuclear fuel and radioisotope power systems. It is the nation's only independent manufacturer of TRISO fuel - a robust, high-performance fuel essential to advanced nuclear reactors for terrestrial, national security, and space applications. Standard Nuclear offers a reactor-agnostic supply of advanced fuels to the next-generation nuclear industry and delivers dependable radioisotope power solutions to the space and defense sectors. Through these efforts, it is helping to eliminate U.S. reliance on geopolitical adversaries for these strategically vital technologies.ContactsMedia:StandardNuclear@icrinc.com

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