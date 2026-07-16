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WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Stuttgart
16.07.26 | 09:14
8,440 Euro
+6,16 % +0,490
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4608,49509:32
8,4608,49509:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q2, 2026: Strong margins and high profitability in soft market conditions

Second quarter

  • Sales of SEK 857 (871) million, a decrease of 1% in local currencies and 2% decrease in SEK. Organic growth in local currencies excluding exited business of the NACE and GDPX product lines was 1%.
  • Sales* per region were +1% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and -1% in APAC.
  • Sales* per product group were +3% in Consumables, +1% in Technologies and -2% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 60.3% (58.0).
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 295 (243) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 34.4% (27.8). In addition, our EBITDA was positively affected by one-time effects of 13 MSEK, primarily driven by a VAT accrual reversal and also a positive currency revaluation effect of 8 (-5) MSEK in operating expenses.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 129 (100) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.95 (0.74).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 140 (151) million.

First half year

  • Sales of SEK 1,664 (1,714) million, a growth of 2% in local currencies and a 3% decrease in SEK, due to a significant currency impact of -5%. Organic growth* was 3%.
  • Sales* per region were 0% in EMEA, +6% in Americas and +3% in APAC.
  • Sales* per product group were +6% in Consumables, +6% in Technologies and -1% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 60.1% (57.7).
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 546 (500) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 32.8% (29.2).
  • Net income was SEK 230 (199) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 1.69 (1.48).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 312 million (220).

* In local currency and excluding exited business of the NACE and GDPX product lines

Contact:
Pär Ihrskog, CFO
e-mail: investors@vitrolife.com
phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Us
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,150 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden.
Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00.
E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

This information is information that Vitrolife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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