Vitrolife AB: Vitrolife Group appoints Erin Schardt Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. She will join the Executive Management Team.

Vitrolife Group today announced the appointment of Erin Schardt as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Erin will assume responsibility for South America in addition to her current leadership of North America and will join the company's Executive Management Team (EMT). Erin will continue to report directly to Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of Vitrolife Group.

Since joining Vitrolife Group more than two years ago, Erin has driven strong performance across North America, leading the region through its transformation into a unified Vitrolife Group organisation. She has delivered profitable growth, built high-performing teams and strengthened customer partnerships throughout her tenure.

"Erin's broad commercial and general management experience, combined with her deep knowledge of the Americas market and her background across both medtech and genetics, position her very well to lead the execution of our strategy and continued growth across the region. She will be a valuable addition to our Executive Management Team," said Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of Vitrolife Group.

Contact:

Cecilia Möllerstrandh

Investor Relations

investors@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Us

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,150 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden.

Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00.

E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.