Clarivate Plc: USPTO Launches AI Image Search in Trademark Search System, Powered by Clarivate

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, is proud to support the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in launching an AI assisted image search within its public trademark search system, TM Search. This new capability allows users to upload and compare images against the U.S. trademark register and has been selected and awarded a contract by the USPTO.

Using AI-assisted image search technology delivered by Clarivate, the updated USPTO search enables applicants, practitioners, and registrants to upload an image and compare it against the U.S. trademark register to help identify existing similar marks.

The new functionality applies advanced image recognition and artificial intelligence to support faster and more intuitive exploration of trademark image data. By surfacing visually similar marks that can be difficult to identify through classification-code-based searching alone, the technology improves both search efficiency and result quality.

Sandra Mau, Vice President, Product Management, Intellectual Property at Clarivate, said: "Visual similarity is foundational to trademark clearance, yet it has historically been one of the most challenging aspects of trademark search. By applying AI models trained on trusted IP data, we are proud to support the USPTO in enabling more accessible trademark search and advancing the Office's mission to accelerate the creativity that drives U.S. innovation."

Related image search technologies are also available across Clarivate solutions used by law firms and corporate IP teams, supporting trademark clearance, watching, and portfolio analysis. These capabilities reflect Clarivate's continued investment in applying trusted data, AI, and domain expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global intellectual property community.

Find out more here.

Learn more about Clarivate Intellectual Property here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

newsroom@clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uspto-launches-ai-image-search-in-trademark-search-system-powered-by-clarivate-302826699.html