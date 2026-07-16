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WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 09:16
1,990 Euro
+0,40 % +0,008
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CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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1,9902,10009:32
1,9902,09009:26
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Clarivate Plc: USPTO Launches AI Image Search in Trademark Search System, Powered by Clarivate

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, is proud to support the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in launching an AI assisted image search within its public trademark search system, TM Search. This new capability allows users to upload and compare images against the U.S. trademark register and has been selected and awarded a contract by the USPTO.

Using AI-assisted image search technology delivered by Clarivate, the updated USPTO search enables applicants, practitioners, and registrants to upload an image and compare it against the U.S. trademark register to help identify existing similar marks.

The new functionality applies advanced image recognition and artificial intelligence to support faster and more intuitive exploration of trademark image data. By surfacing visually similar marks that can be difficult to identify through classification-code-based searching alone, the technology improves both search efficiency and result quality.

Sandra Mau, Vice President, Product Management, Intellectual Property at Clarivate, said: "Visual similarity is foundational to trademark clearance, yet it has historically been one of the most challenging aspects of trademark search. By applying AI models trained on trusted IP data, we are proud to support the USPTO in enabling more accessible trademark search and advancing the Office's mission to accelerate the creativity that drives U.S. innovation."

Related image search technologies are also available across Clarivate solutions used by law firms and corporate IP teams, supporting trademark clearance, watching, and portfolio analysis. These capabilities reflect Clarivate's continued investment in applying trusted data, AI, and domain expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global intellectual property community.

Find out more here.

Learn more about Clarivate Intellectual Property here.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
newsroom@clarivate.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uspto-launches-ai-image-search-in-trademark-search-system-powered-by-clarivate-302826699.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.