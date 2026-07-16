Bonesupport Holding AB: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - publishes Q2 2026 interim report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the second quarter 2026.

"Strong growth and improved operating result with significant room for expansion for many years to come." Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

APRIL - JUNE 2026

Net sales increased by 25 percent (30 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 355.7 million (284.4).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 25 percent (31 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 24 percent (26 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 90.8 percent (92.3).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 104.1 million (62.4). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 89.6 million (54.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 1.24 (0.81).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.23 (0.79).

JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Net sales increased by 20 percent (31 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 679.7 million (568.0).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 20 percent (33 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 16 percent (21 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 91.5 percent (92.5).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 189.0 million (102.1). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 161.7 million (84.5).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 2.05 (0.96).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 2.03 (0.95).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

In April, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published its proposed rule for the Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) for the fiscal year 2027. The proposal includes changes that improve payments for the use of CERAMENT G in the treatment of complex orthopedic infections, such as periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), fracture related infections, and diabetes related bone infection (diabetic foot). Final ruling is expected towards the end of the summer.

In May, the Company published its VSME Sustainability report for 2025.

In May, the Company hosted a Capital Markets Day for analysts, investors and media.

In June, the Company repurchased 373,320 own ordinary shares in agreement with a decision by the Annual General meeting on May 12, 2026. The buy-back program was carried out for the purpose of ensuring the Company's obligations arising from the long-term share savings program LTI 2026 resolved by the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Adjustment of the guidance for 2026 to a sales growth of between 33-36 percent in constant exchange rates (previous guidance was a sales growth of more than 35 percent in constant exchange rates).

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se

www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to 1,175 msek in 2025. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.