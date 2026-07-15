Alimak Group: Alimak Group acquires Pro-Bel and takes another step in the Group's New Heights strategy

Alimak Group has signed an agreement to acquire Pro-Bel, a privately owned North American provider of suspended access and fall protection solutions, headquartered near Toronto, Canada. The acquisition is another step in Alimak Group's New Heights strategy and strengthens the Group's position as a leading global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions. Pro-Bel brings a well-established business with 45 years of industry experience and a highly profitable operating model. It will be integrated into the Facade Access division.

Summary of the acquisition:

Pro-Bel generated MCAD 69 (approximately MSEK 473) in revenue and MCAD 24 (approximately MSEK 165) in adjusted EBITA for the latest twelve-month period ending April 2026, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 34.6%.

The transaction values Pro-Bel at an enterprise value of MCAD 200 (approximately MSEK 1,370), on a cash- and debt-free basis, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.3x based on fiscal year ending April 2026 actuals. MCAD 177 of the enterprise value will be paid at closing and the remaining MCAD 23 will be paid 18 months after closing.

The acquisition is financed through existing credit facilities and will temporarily increase net debt to EBITDA slightly above the Group's financial target of 2.5x. Supported by the Group's strong cash flow generation, leverage will return below the target by year-end.

The acquisition is expected to create strategic and operational value over time. It strengthens the Group's position as a leading provider of Facade Access solutions in North America, broadens the combined product portfolio and creates opportunities to extend Pro-Bel's offering into new geographies. As the integration progresses, the combination is also expected to support operational efficiencies and the sharing of best practices across the organisation.

About Pro-Bel

Founded in 1976, Pro-Bel is a provider of suspended access and fall protection solutions serving customers across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in the Toronto area, the company employs more than 140 people and offers a broad portfolio of access and safety solutions for working at height, including roof anchors, davit arms, horizontal lifelines, monorail systems and BMU solutions.

The acquisition broadens the Facade Access division's offering and strengthens the Group's diversification and resilience through increased exposure to the low- and mid-rise building segment, while maintaining our leading position in high-rise access solutions.

Pro-Bel's attractive profitability profile will be margin accretive to both the Facade Access division and Alimak Group. The combination also creates opportunities to broaden the customer offering, share best practices and realise operational efficiencies across the organisation.

"Pro-Bel is a strong strategic fit for Alimak Group and supports our strategy to further diversify the business and increase resilience. The acquisition strengthens our position in North America, expands our offering and adds a highly profitable business with a proven track record of maintaining high profitability over time. Together, we will be even better positioned to create value for customers and continue delivering profitable growth for our owners," says Ole Kristian Jødahl, President and CEO of Alimak Group.

As part of the integration, Marc Lebel, founder and CEO of Pro-Bel, will remain with the business for a transition period to support the integration process, ensure continuity for customers and contribute to knowledge transfer.

"We are pleased to join Alimak Group and become part of a global leader in access and safety solutions. Alimak Group shares our long-term perspective, customer focus and commitment to quality and safety," says Marc Lebel, CEO of Pro-Bel.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to take place in July 2026.

Telephone conference

A telephone conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 07.30 CEST on 16 July 2026. Ole Kristian Jødahl, President and CEO, Sylvain Grange, CFO and Hervé Ros, EVP of the Facade Access division, will present and comment on the acquisition.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/investor-call-july-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/investor-call-july-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Johnny Nylund, CCO Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759

johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 20:15 CEST.