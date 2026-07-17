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WKN: A14UNX | ISIN: SE0007158910 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GP
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 09:52
11,020 Euro
+5,56 % +0,580
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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ALIMAK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ALIMAK GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,02011,30010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Alimak Group: Interim report second quarter 2026

Stable performance despite challenging market conditions

  • Order intake increased by 1% to MSEK 1,741 (1,720), an organic increase of 1%
  • Revenue decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,762 (1,791), an organic decrease of 2%
  • Adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 17.2% (18.0%)
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 280 (182), and Net debt/EBITDA was 2.00 (1.74)
  • Pro-Bel acquisition in July will be a significant addition to the Facade Access division and Alimak Group

Second quarter

  • Order intake increased by 1% (1% organic increase) to MSEK 1,741 (1,720). The Wind, Construction and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions reported an increased order intake, while the Industrial and Facade Access divisions reported a decrease.
  • Revenue decreased by 2% (2% organic decrease) to MSEK 1,762 (1,791), with growth in the Wind and Industrial divisions, while revenue decreased in the Construction division.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 303 (322), a 6% decrease (6% organic decrease). This corresponds to a margin of 17.2% (18.0%).
  • EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 301 (322). Items Affecting Comparability totalled MSEK -2 (0).
  • EBIT decreased to MSEK 266 (288).
  • Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 1.57 (1.74).
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 280 (182).
  • Net debt/EBITDA was 2.00 (1.74).

Telephone conference

A teleconference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on 17 July. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q2-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:
Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group
sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com

Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759
johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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