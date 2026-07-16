



HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Cornerstone Robotics, a leading innovator in surgical robotics based in Hong Kong, today announced that company management will present at the 2nd Global Health Summit (GHS 2026), taking place August 7-8, 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Professor Samuel Au, Founder and CEO, will deliver a keynote address on August 7 from 12:45 to 15:05 HKT, where he will explore and share the latest technological innovation trends shaping the global life sciences and surgical robotics sectors.Professor Au's keynote, titled "The Future of Surgery: Accessibility, Connectivity, and Physical AI in Robotic Surgery," will explore the frontier trends shaping the next era of surgical robotics. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cornerstone Robotics is a leading innovator in China's surgical robotics industry. Through its full-stack in-house R&D capabilities and deep vertical integration, the company's flagship Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System has received marketing approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). During the first half of 2026, the system further obtained certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (CE MDR) and clearance from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore. The Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System has since been deployed in clinical practice at leading hospitals across Asia-Pacific and Europe, demonstrating that its product capabilities have received authoritative recognition in major international markets. Using the Sentire(R) Endoscopic Surgical System as a case study, Professor Au's presentation will examine how enhancing technology accessibility, enabling seamless system connectivity, and integrating digital technology can drive the evolution of surgical robots from precision surgical tools into intelligent collaborative partners. The presentation will also examine how these advances can reshape the future of surgery while extending access to high-quality medical resources for a broader community of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.Professor Samuel Au, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, said: " The Global Health Summit is one of the most influential life sciences platforms in the Asia-Pacific. With the rapid advancement of robotics, digital health, and artificial intelligence, the future of surgical robotics is entering a new phase - one that goes beyond greater precision to embrace greater accessibility, seamless connectivity, and increasingly intelligent systems with advanced perception and learning capabilities. These capabilities will transform robots from instruments of execution into intelligent collaborative partners, driving a fundamental shift in how surgery is performed. At Cornerstone Robotics, we remain committed to innovation-driven development and deepening our global presence. We look forward to working alongside innovators, clinicians, and investors worldwide to shape the future of intelligent surgery, bringing high-quality, accessible surgical robotic solutions to patients in need around the world."The 2nd Global Health Summit (GHS 2026) is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) and New Frontier under the theme 'Exponential Leap - From Breakthrough Discovery to Global Impact'. Bringing together over 1,000 leading healthcare innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world, the Summit is one of the Asia-Pacific region's most influential platforms for exchange and collaboration in life sciences innovation. For more information, visit https://www.ghs2026.org.About Cornerstone Robotics (CSR)Established and incubated in Hong Kong, Cornerstone Robotics (CSR) is an innovative surgical robotics unicorn driven by the vision of leading medical innovations for a healthier world. It advances surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient globally. With three global R&D hubs and six business centers worldwide, the company has established a 30,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in China. Developed entirely in-house, its Sentire(R) surgical system has successfully completed multi-specialty clinical trials and received market approval in multiple countries and regions, including China, the European Union and Singapore, serving medical professionals globally and bringing better care to more patients.To find out more information, please visit our website at https://en.csrbtx.com/About the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC)Established in 2022, the HKIC is a patient capital institution wholly owned by and representing the Hong Kong SAR Government. It adopts an "Investment +" approach, seeking reasonable financial return in the medium to long term while creating and supporting the growth impetus with a view to contributing to Hong Kong's economy and society. The HKIC currently manages the Hong Kong Growth Portfolio, Greater Bay Area Fund, Strategic Tech Fund, and Co-Investment Fund. At this stage, it is focusing on three key sectors - Hard and Core Technology, Biotechnology and Health Technology, and New Energy and Green Technology - as well as their related sectors and applications. To date, HKIC has invested in over 200 projects. Every Hong Kong dollar invested by the HKIC has attracted over 8 Hong Kong dollars from long-term capital for investment.For more information, please visit: https://www.hkic.org.hkAbout New Frontier GroupNew Frontier Group was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hong Kong. It is an integrated healthcare and life-sciences group built on technology empowerment and a patient-centered philosophy, dedicated to constructing an AI-driven clinical healthcare system that integrates frontier research with whole-life-cycle care. The Group's operations span six business segments: integrated clinical healthcare (United Family Healthcare, HEAL Medical, and the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre), rehabilitation healthcare (Care Alliance), home healthcare (YD Care), health insurance (Prosper and Better Healthcare Insurance Brokerage), life sciences (NF Nova and NF Meditech), and medical artificial intelligence (AMU AI). Leveraging the vertical synergies across these segments, the Group has established a complete healthcare service chain covering digitalized chronic-disease management, primary care, JCI-accredited hospital diagnosis and treatment, personalized oncology therapy, post-operative rehabilitation and home care. Since its establishment, the Group's service network has extended to approximately 80 cities nationwide, serving close to 10 million outpatient visits and nearly 1.5 million inpatients each year. New Frontier Group currently employs approximately 11,000 staff across mainland China.Source: Cornerstone Robotics LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.