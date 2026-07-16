London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Couponly launches Couponly AI, a browser extension making online shopping easier for users. The extension works with various browsers, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, and checks for promo codes as shoppers complete their purchases.

Couponly AI homepage

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The coupon code finder enables customers to stay on the retailer's website while it looks for offers in the background as they complete their purchases.

Automatic Coupon Savings During Checkout

Finding verified coupon codes can take more time than shoppers expect. Shoppers can find multiple coupon websites, each with different promotions and little information about which ones still work. Some codes have already expired, while others only apply to certain products, order amounts, or new customers. Many shoppers try several codes before finding one that works, or give up and finish their purchase without any discount.

Couponly AI handles this process within shoppers' browsers. When users are at the checkout of a supported store, the extension looks for eligible offers, checks if it meets the store's requirements, tests available promo codes, and applies a valid one if possible. The extension enables shoppers to finish their order without switching between websites or copying and pasting codes.

The promo code extension works with the way people already shop online. Shoppers can add products to their cart and start checkout as usual, while the extension runs in the background, eliminating the need to stop and search for discounts elsewhere.

This makes checkout simpler, especially for shoppers who like to compare prices, look for deals, or shop at different online stores. Instead of adding extra steps, Couponly AI checks for savings while shoppers finish their order.

Real-Time Coupon Verification

Many platforms offer multiple promo codes, but that doesn't mean shoppers can save at checkout. Online offers change quickly, with many promotions requiring conditions that only appear at checkout. Some promos require a minimum purchase amount, exclude certain brands, or only apply to specific customers.

The AI coupon finder checks each eligible offer in real time before applying it. Rather than relying on outdated coupon lists, the extension attempts to use a code that matches the order currently in the shopping cart. That approach reduces unnecessary trial and error and makes the final step of online shopping more straightforward.

Couponly currently supports thousands of online stores across various shopping categories, such as clothing, electronics, books, beauty products, home goods, gifts, and household essentials. Whether shoppers purchase everyday essentials or occasional gifts, the automatic promo code finder follows the same process of checking for available savings during checkout.

Support Across Major Browsers

Couponly AI supports Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, making it available on three of the most widely used desktop browsers. People can install the browser extension for coupons on what they already use without changing their shopping habits or learning a new checkout process.

Many households use different browsers for different purposes. Someone may browse on Chrome at home, use Edge on a work computer, or prefer Firefox for personal browsing. By supporting all three platforms, the AI coupon extension provides a familiar experience regardless of which supported browser shoppers choose for online purchases.

Building Beyond Coupon Savings

Launching Couponly AI is Couponly's bigger product plan. While automatic coupon application is the starting point, the company plans to add more tools to help shoppers throughout the buying process.

After the AI shopping assistant, the company plans to release coupon apps for iOS and Android to extend its services beyond the browser. They also plan to introduce item saving to give shoppers a more convenient way to track products they want to revisit later.

Couponly will also introduce planned price-tracking and price-history features to help users monitor price changes over time before deciding when to purchase. Future cashback options and deal alerts will also provide additional opportunities to save when those features become available.

All these features show Couponly's goal to build a complete online shopping assistant that helps shoppers throughout the entire buying process. Instead of focusing on just one part of online shopping, the company wants to create tools that let users track products and watch prices.

Couponly AI is the starting point for this bigger vision, and future updates will help shoppers make better decisions while keeping things simple and convenient.

About Couponly

Couponly creates tools that make online shopping easier by automating coupon savings. Its main product, Couponly AI, helps shoppers find and use promo codes during checkout. The company also plans to add more shopping and savings features to its platform.

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Source: PRNews OU