The average performance ratio (PR) of solar micro- and mini-generation systems in Brazil is 72%, with variations throughout the day and across different months due to factors such as seasonality and soiling. The estimate was presented at a technical workshop organized by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), in partnership with the German development agency GIZ and the Center for Research, Development, and Innovation Management (CGPDI), focused on improving generation forecasting methodologies for distributed micro- and mini-generation (MMGD) in Brazil. In Brazil, microgeneration systems ...

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