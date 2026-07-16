Tata Technologies to showcase engineering innovations shaping the future of flight at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028) (NSE: TATATECH), a global product engineering and digital services company, will make its debut at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026. The company will showcase its end-to-end aerospace engineering capabilities under Shaping the Future of Flight theme.

As the aerospace industry undergoes rapid transformation, driven by increasing demand for more efficient, sustainable and digitally connected aircraft, Tata Technologies is enabling Global Aerospace OEMs, airlines and suppliers to address complex challenges across engineering, manufacturing and maintenance. By integrating 25 years of deep domain expertise with advanced digital and AI capabilities, the company is helping accelerate product development, optimize operations and enhance lifecycle performance at the Farnborough International Airshow, one of the world's most established global aerospace events.

At Farnborough, Tata Technologies will showcase real-world solutions spanning aircraft engineering, systems engineering, digital manufacturing, and connected maintenance. Visitors to the company's stand at Hall 0, Booth 140 will experience live demonstrations, including AI-enabled validation of aerospace manufacturing documentation, intelligent aircraft docking systems, and advanced part refurbishment capabilities, highlighting its ability to deliver end-to-end value throughout the aerospace ecosystem.

As part of the broader showcase, Tata Technologies will also demonstrate Smart Glasses for In-Flight Entertainment (IFE), in collaboration with Air India, as an aerospace use case. The company will present this alongside Smart Glasses for maintenance applications, AI enabled validation of aerospace manufacturing documentation, intelligent aircraft docking systems and advanced part refurbishment capabilities, reinforcing its focus on delivering practical, end-to-end solutions across aircraft engineering, manufacturing, maintenance and passenger experience.

Mr. Warren Harris, MD & CEO, Tata Technologies, said, "The future of aerospace will be shaped by closer integration between engineering, manufacturing and digital technologies. At Tata Technologies, we are helping customers solve complex engineering challenges across the aircraft lifecycle by combining deep aerospace expertise with digital innovation. Farnborough provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how we are partnering with customers to shape a more connected, efficient and sustainable future for aviation. Our demonstrations reflect real engineering solutions that help customers accelerate product development, improve manufacturing efficiency, optimise maintenance operations and enhance passenger experiences."

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH) is a global product engineering and digital services company helping manufacturers design, develop, and deliver better products. The company partners with global OEMs and enterprises across automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery, and other manufacturing sectors.

Driven by its vision of EngineeringABetterWorld, Tata Technologies enables enterprises to innovate faster and deliver differentiated customer experiences through engineering excellence and digital transformation.

With deep domain expertise in Embedded Systems and Software Solutions, Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Services, and Digital Enterprise Solutions, Tata Technologies helps enterprises accelerate time-to-market, optimize product development costs, improve operational efficiency, and build smarter, safer, and more sustainable products.

For more information, visit www.tatatechnologies.com

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