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WKN: A1ZTAG | ISIN: XS1140961563 | Ticker-Symbol: JLW1
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 09:22
82,74 
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JOHN LEWIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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A Global First: DCYPHER Beauty and John Lewis Bring Groundbreaking AI-Powered Beauty Personalisation to the High Street

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCYPHER Beauty, the technology-led beauty brand redefining complexion through AI and colour science, is making its physical retail debut with an exclusive nationwide rollout in John Lewis, launching at the Oxford Street flagship in August 2026 before expanding across the retailer's estate through Spring 2027.

Following two consecutive years of 2x month-on-month revenue growth and more than 90,000 bespoke skin tone matches, DCYPHER becomes the first beauty brand globally to bring real-time, made-to-measure complexion technology into physical retail. The launch marks the first step in the brand's UK expansion ahead of planned US growth in 2027.

For the first time, customers will experience DCYPHER's patented AI technology in-store, analysing skin with 99.4% accuracy before creating a personalised complexion product made specifically for them within minutes.

"For too long, beauty has been built around compromise, asking customers to adapt to predefined shades and settle for the closest possible match," says DCYPHER co-founder Ruth De Leo. "DCYPHER puts the individual at the centre of the entire process. There are no pre-made shades, no approximation and no compromise. Every product is designed around the customer, creating something that is precise, personal and unequivocally theirs."

The partnership reflects a shared belief that personalisation represents the future of beauty, combining DCYPHER's breakthrough technology with John Lewis' reputation for trusted expertise and personalised service.

"We are thrilled to be launching DCYPHER exclusively at John Lewis. We are committed to bringing our customers innovative, high-quality brands, and I know this launch is something they will be really excited about," says Helen Spencer, Beauty Director at John Lewis.

For DCYPHER, the launch represents more than a retail partnership. It introduces a new model for beauty, where every product is created only when needed, eliminating shade limitations, reducing waste and replacing mass production with precision.

"Traditional beauty growth relies on more - more products, more stock, more space," adds De Leo. "We're proving that growth can come from precision instead. We increase revenue by making better products, not more products."

To learn more, please visit Dcypher.com

For more information, please contact Robin at QUARTZ robin.counihan@quartzlondon.co.uk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-global-first-dcypher-beauty-and-john-lewis-bring-groundbreaking-ai-powered-beauty-personalisation-to-the-high-street-302827372.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.