Compvide, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering functional complement intelligence through innovative diagnostics and immune-response monitoring, today announced a strategic collaboration with OpZira, Inc. to support the company's continued growth and accelerate development of its proprietary CIMED platform.

Through the collaboration, OpZira will provide comprehensive operational support across clinical, customer care, finance, manufacturing, marketing, quality, and regulatory functions," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO, OpZira, Inc. "By leveraging OpZira's established operational infrastructure and expertise, Compvide can remain focused on advancing its scientific innovation while expanding its capabilities in complement-focused diagnostics and translational medicine."

"Partnering with an experienced organization that understands the unique needs of emerging healthcare companies is an important step for Compvide as we continue building the company," said Sadam Yaseen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Compvide. "This collaboration expands our execution capacity while allowing us to focus on our mission of enabling more precise treatment decisions through innovative complement science."

Compvide's proprietary CIMED platform delivers functional complement intelligence by measuring physiologically relevant complement activity and translating complex immune biology into clinically actionable insights for drug development, therapeutic monitoring, precision medicine, and next-generation diagnostics. The company's mission is to allow healthcare providers to functionally monitor the major pathways involved in critical complement-mediated and immune-targeted diseases to allow personalized and precision medicine.

About Compvide

Compvide is a Seattle-based biotechnology company pioneering functional complement intelligence through innovative assay development, translational research, and diagnostic technologies. Its proprietary CIMED platform transforms complex complement biology into actionable clinical insights that support drug development, precision medicine, and improved patient care.

About OpZira

OpZira is focused on the early detection and comprehensive monitoring of ocular diseases, with a mission to empower clinicians through innovative technologies that enhance patient care and improve outcomes.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: info@compvide.com