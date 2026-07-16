Carlsbad, California and Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery and Foundation Fusion Solutions, LLC dba CornerLoc, founded on one idea: provide patients with an intelligent and lasting solution for SI joint fusion, today announced the formation of a Strategic Commercial Alliance designed to expand physician access to innovative minimally invasive spine and sacroiliac (SI) joint technologies across the United States.

The alliance brings together Aurora Spine's comprehensive portfolio of minimally invasive spine technologies, public company infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise, and regulatory resources with CornerLoc's specialized SI joint fusion technologies, reimbursement expertise, physician education programs, and strong relationships within the interventional pain community. Both companies offer products backed by clinical evidence and a proven track record of successfully treating tens of thousands of patients. With patient care and evidence-based medicine at the center of both organizations' culture and mission, this alliance represents an ideal alignment for the future of interventional spine care.

Through this collaboration, both organizations will identify new commercial opportunities, expand physician education, share clinical expertise, and introduce complementary technologies that improve patient care while maintaining independent operations.

Together, the alliance will double the commercial resources available to customers, broaden each company's product portfolio, and strengthen their ability to serve physicians. By bringing together two leaders in sacroiliac fusion, the collaboration will reduce market fragmentation, create more consistent messaging around coding and reimbursement, and accelerate physician adoption. Combining the organizations' complementary strengths, revenues, and long-term vision establishes the foundation for the first fully integrated minimally invasive spine and interventional pain organization.

"Our organizations share a common vision of advancing minimally invasive care through innovation, clinical excellence, and physician-focused solutions," said Trent Northcutt, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. "This alliance allows both companies to leverage their respective strengths while delivering greater value to surgeons, physicians, healthcare systems, and ultimately patients."

Bob Compton, Chief Executive Officer of CornerLoc, added, "We believe this collaboration creates meaningful opportunities to expand physician access to complementary technologies while maintaining the entrepreneurial focus of each organization. We look forward to working together to advance patient care and create long-term value."

Under the agreement, Aurora Spine and CornerLoc will pursue a shared strategic vision focused on:

Building a national commercial alliance driven by mutual referrals, coordinated sales efforts, and shared objectives.

Educating and training the next generation of physicians through comprehensive educational programs and hands-on experience.

Advancing clinical research that generates meaningful evidence and improves patient outcomes.

Expanding market awareness through coordinated marketing and educational initiatives.

Evaluating additional strategic opportunities that create long-term value for both organizations.

This alliance reflects a shared commitment to advancing the future of minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain medicine. By combining their expertise, resources, and innovation, A and C intend not only to participate in the evolution of these rapidly growing specialties, but to help lead and define their future.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company's mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com.

About CornerLoc

Foundation Fusion Solutions, LLC dba CornerLoc develops innovative sacroiliac joint fusion technologies focused on providing minimally invasive solutions supported by clinical evidence, physician education, and reimbursement expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305367

Source: Aurora Spine Corporation