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WKN: A3D8GD | ISIN: CA6293521051 | Ticker-Symbol: N7N
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 09:55
0,135 Euro
+3,85 % +0,005
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 13:02 Uhr
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NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Drilling Program At Rio Grande Project

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration drilling program at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina.

The Company reports that both drilling rigs continue to operate in accordance with drilling plan. Well RT-RG26-PW001 has reached 254 meters, and Well RT-RG26-PW002 has reached its planned exploratory borehole at a maximum depth of 504 metres. Borehole Magnetic Resonance (BMR) logging has been completed at Well RT-RG26-PW002 and the production well has been designed. The Company expects to provide further updates on these wells as drilling advances and results are compiled.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "We are pleased with the progress of our 2026 drilling program at Rio Grande, with both rigs continuing to operate in accordance with our plan. Reaching the planned depth at RT-RG26-PW002 and completing BMR logging are important steps toward finalizing the first production well and advancing the testing phase. We look forward to providing further updates as drilling and testing activities progress."

This current drilling program is designed to support evaluation of deep brine-bearing aquifers and ongoing refinement of the Project's hydrogeological and resource models, as NOA advances the Project toward more advanced technical and economic studies.

See the Figures below which show photos of the well sites, BMR logging activities and certain well interval cuttings.

Figure 1. RT-RG26-PW001

Figure 2. RT-RG26-PW002

Figure 3. BMR Profiling in RT-RG26-PW002

Figure 4. Cuttings of 300-400 metre interval in RT-RG26-PW002

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-provides-update-on-2026-exploration-drilling-program-at-rio-grande-pr-1191621

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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