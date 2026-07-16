Ecobot Among 45 Solutions Selected for Inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo

The Asheville, N.C., company will demonstrate its multi-agency field data platform for environmental permitting at the White House Council on Environmental Quality's July 31 showcase in the Washington, D.C., area

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Ecobot, Inc., the field data platform for environmental permitting, today announced that the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) has selected Ecobot: Multi-Agency Field Data Platform for Environmental Permitting to showcase at the inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo on July 31, 2026, in the Washington, D.C., area.

Permitting Innovators is a program of CEQ's Permitting Innovation Center, conducted in collaboration with NASA's Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation under a 2025 White House directive to update permitting technology for the 21st century. Following a national Call for Solutions open from April 28 through June 2, 2026, a panel of professionals evaluated submissions against CEQ's published criteria and the technology gaps identified in the federal Permitting Technology Action Plan, and CEQ made final selections. Ecobot is one of the solutions selected, in a field that includes Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, Accenture Federal Services, Deloitte, AECOM, Jacobs, and ICF.

The Expo gives federal agency staff the opportunity to evaluate qualified solutions side by side and engage directly with the teams behind them. Selected solutions will also be featured in the Permitting Innovators Solutions Catalog, to be shared with federal agencies in late 2026 as a resource for assessing the viability and procurement potential of permitting technologies.

Ecobot digitizes aquatic resource field assessments spanning the frameworks of more than ten federal agencies, replacing paper data sheets with structured, submission-ready data. Environmental consulting firms and public agencies use Ecobot Collector, the company's mobile field application, and Ecobot Manager, its web-based data management platform, for wetland delineations, stream and Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) assessments, and permitting workflows under programs such as Section 404 of the Clean Water Act. Many solutions selected for the Expo accelerate the downstream stages of permitting (document analysis, workflow management, and review automation). Ecobot addresses the point of origin: the field data on which every aquatic resource permit decision rests.

Since 2018, more than 1,900 environmental consulting firms and public agencies have used Ecobot to generate more than 325,000 environmental regulatory reports across more than 39,000 projects, field work underpinning multi-state pipelines, statewide power grid updates, major transportation improvements, and other critical infrastructure across the United States.

"Every federal permit decision on a wetland or stream rests on data somebody collected standing in the mud," said Lee Lance, co-founder and CEO of Ecobot. "For eight years we've helped our customers make that data structured, consistent, and submission-ready from the moment it's captured. Modernizing permitting means modernizing its foundation, and we're honored that CEQ selected Ecobot to show federal agencies what a digital-first field data layer makes possible."

"By bringing together innovators and government, the Permitting Innovators Expo will help identify high-potential solutions that can accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects to the American people," said CEQ Chairman Katherine Scarlett when the Expo was announced in June.

Members of the environmental review and permitting community interested in attending the Expo may submit an interest form at permittinginnovators.com/expo.

About Ecobot



Ecobot, Inc. is the field data platform for environmental permitting. Headquartered in Asheville, N.C., Ecobot digitizes aquatic resource field assessments spanning the frameworks of more than ten federal agencies, replacing paper data sheets with structured, georeferenced, submission-ready data through Ecobot Collector for mobile field capture and Ecobot Manager for web-based data management. Because every observation is standardized at the point of collection, Ecobot data is built to integrate with the data systems, analytics, and AI tools modernizing environmental review. Since 2018, more than 1,900 environmental consulting firms and public agencies have relied on Ecobot to produce more than 325,000 regulatory reports across more than 39,000 projects supporting pipelines, power grid upgrades, transportation improvements, and other critical infrastructure nationwide. Learn more at ecobot.com, or explore Ecobot for government at ecobot.com/gov.

Media Contact

Lee Lance, Co-Founder & CEO, Ecobot

pr@ecobot.com

SOURCE: Ecobot, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ecobot-among-45-solutions-selected-for-inaugural-permitting-innov-1191743