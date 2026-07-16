ProAct IT Group AB: Interim report January - June 2026: Growth and improved profitability in a volatile market

April - June 2026

Total revenue increased by 9.8 per cent and amounted to SEK 1,286 million (1,172).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 38.3 per cent and amounted to SEK 105 million (76).

Adjusted EBITA margin was 8.2 per cent (6.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 62 million (24).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.47 (0.89).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period was SEK 107 million (127).

New contracts for cloud services amounted to SEK 217 million (141).

Recurring revenue from cloud and support services amounted to SEK 444 million (430), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,774 million (1,721).

January - June 2026

Total revenue increased by 5.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 2,529 million (2,387).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 41.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 220 million (155).

Adjusted EBITA margin was 8.7 per cent (6.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 140 million (72).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.52 (2.68).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period was SEK 251 million (182).

New contracts for cloud services amounted to SEK 368 million (264).

Recurring revenue from cloud and support services amounted to SEK 872 million (860).

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:

"In a market that remained volatile, characterised by high prices and extended lead times for memory components, total revenue and profit increased during the quarter. Operating profit improved across all business units, all of which reported positive operating margins. During the quarter, the cost-efficiency programme, which was launched in 2025, came into full effect."

Presentation of the interim report:

Today, 16 July 2026 at 14:00 CEST, President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with interim CFO Åsa Regen Jansson, will present the interim report for the period January - June 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Link to the webcast

The presentation and a recording of the webcast will be available on www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 72 216 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is a European technology company that offers secure, sovereign and resilient hybrid cloud solutions for critical business and societal data infrastructure. We support organisations in managing, protecting and deriving value from their data in environments where availability, security and regulatory compliance are of the utmost importance.

At the intersection of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and AI-driven data growth, Proact supports its customers in meeting the increased demand for compliance and resilience.

With over 30 years' experience, Proact employs approximately 1,100 people across 12 countries and has over 2,000 active customers.

Proact IT Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol PACT. For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 13:00 CEST.