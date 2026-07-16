Vior Gold Corporation Inc.: Vior Gold Corporation Extends High-Grade Mineralization Laterally

BROSSARD, Québec, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. ("Vior Gold Corporation", "Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce new results from its 30,000-metre ongoing drill program on its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located 55 kilometers northwest of the town of Amos, Abitibi region, Quebec.

Mineralization that returned 5.17 g/t Au over 2.90 meters including 13.4 g/t Au over 1.0 meter reported in LI-26-024 consists predominantly of trace to 3% pyrite hosted in a strongly deformed rhyolite with a moderate to strong sericitization and silicification. It extends mineralization outlined in LI-26-005-EXT (5.64 g/t Au over 4.0 meters; see news release dated March 17, 2026) by more than 100 meters towards west.

Drillhole LI-26-034 returned 7.37 g/t Au over 2.0 meters at 564.0 meters including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.0 meter. It was collared 160 meters east from drillhole LI-26-012 (12.8 g/t Au over 2.0 meters; see news release dated June 2, 2026) extending the mineralization and alteration halo further to the northeast. Mineralization occurs as finely disseminated pyrite, ranging from 1 to 2% hosted in a moderately sericitized and strongly silicified rhyolite. Additional mineralization from the same drillhole returned values of 3.45 g/t Au over 3.7 meters at 439.3 meters and 3.26 g/t Au over 2.0 meters at 697.0 meters. These results extend the known mineralized structure on South Zone to more than 1,300 meters laterally.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented "We are building strong momentum with consistent, high-quality results at Ligneris. Drillhole LI-026-034 results are key as they are opening up gold mineralization to the east at depth and confirming that the South Zone now extends over 1.3 kilometers laterally - a significant expansion of this high-potential corridor. The next phase of drilling will focus on infilling this zone with a tighter drill mesh to further define its scale and continuity. With more than 6,000 assays still pending from the lab and drilling advancing toward the 25,000-meter mark, we remain highly encouraged about the growth potential we continue to uncover at Ligneris."

Table 1 - Drill Core Assay Results

Drill hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone LI-26-024 750.0 752.9 2.9 5.17 South Zone



including 751.0 752.0 1.0 13.4 LI-26-034 439.3 443.0 3.7 3.45 South Zone LI-26-034 564.0 566.0 2.0 7.37 South Zone



including 565.0 566.0 1.0 12.6 LI-26-034 697.0 699.0 2.0 3.26 South Zone



Table 2 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Lenght (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing LI-26-024 321 -52 1023 684880 5429335 LI-26-034 332 -58 928 685422 5429574

The Corporation has completed approximately 23,600 meters of drilling since the beginning of the 2026 program and more than 6,000 assays are pending at the laboratory. Vior is currently drilling with 1 drill rig and will continue until the end of August. The Corporation is expected to complete its 30,000 meters program during Q3-2026.

Kinebik Drilling

The Corporation also wishes to announce the start of its 15,000 meters drill campaign at Kinebik. One drill rig arrived at site on Wednesday and a second drill rig is expected to arrive next week. For more details about the program, please refer to the Corporation's new release dated June 30, 2026.

Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Quali?ed Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Quali?ed Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is de?ned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

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