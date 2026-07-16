Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Expands Global Footprint With Entry Into Brazil

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, today announced its entry into Brazil with the debut of its first store and digital destination, bathandbodyworks.com.br. This entry strengthens Bath & Body Works' global footprint as the brand expands its reach into prime international markets where consumer demand for fragrance and self-care is strong and growing.

Now open at Morumbi Shopping-one of São Paulo's premier retail destinations-Bath & Body Works' first store in Brazil brings the brand's market-leading fragrance expertise to new consumers with an assortment of iconic and beloved scents across body care and home.

Brazil is recognized as one of the world's largest beauty markets where demand for accessible, high-quality fragrance is growing. Brazilian consumers see fragrance as an essential part of their daily self-care routine, often layering multiple scents to create a more personalized experience. As a global fragrance leader with a wide portfolio of accessible, high-quality scents, Bath & Body Works is well positioned to meet this consumer demand.

"The best opportunities are where consumers already love the category," said Daniel Heaf, Bath & Body Works chief executive officer. "Brazil is one of the largest and most passionate fragrance markets in the world, making it a natural place for Bath & Body Works. We're excited to bring our fragrances to more consumers and become part of how they express themselves every day."

Brazilian consumers can shop a wide assortment of Bath & Body Works' perfumer-crafted, fan-favorite collections. These include Champagne Toast, A Thousand Wishes, In the Stars, Into the Night, Gingham and Warm Vanilla Sugar across body care and home fragrance, including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, 3-wick candles and more.

In addition to best-sellers and brand icons, Bath & Body Works localizes its assortments through a strong franchise partner model. By tapping into partners' deep regional consumer expertise, the brand can refine its approach and curate product offerings that resonate with fragrance preferences across global markets.

In Brazil where demand for fruity and tropical scents is strong, the product assortment was tailored to meet these specific preferences. Consumers can explore fragrances like Waikiki Beach Coconut, Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Mango Papaya Paradise, Rainforest Falls and Sea Salt Coast.

The Viva collection, which first debuted in U.S. stores, is also represented in this assortment. It was developed alongside world-class perfumers and features fragrances inspired by Brazil's vibrant culture, energetic spirit and breathtaking scenery.

This collection includes:

Viva Brazil , a bright, juicy blend of fresh guava, maracuja zest and coconut water. Available in body care, 3-wick and single wick candles, diffusers and hand soap.

, a bright, juicy blend of fresh guava, maracuja zest and coconut water. Available in body care, 3-wick and single wick candles, diffusers and hand soap. Dreaming of Rio , an evocative escape featuring golden banana, gardenia petals and sunlit cedarwood. Available in body care.

, an evocative escape featuring golden banana, gardenia petals and sunlit cedarwood. Available in body care. Warm Summer Evening , warm florals, calming amber and velvety sandalwood. Available in 3-wick and single wick candles and hand soap.

, warm florals, calming amber and velvety sandalwood. Available in 3-wick and single wick candles and hand soap. Banana Cream Latte, a playful gourmand scent with whipped banana, smooth espresso and sweet cream. Available in a 3-wick candle.





International growth remains a key pillar of the brand's strategy to place Bath & Body Works in new environments that strengthen discovery, drive awareness and attract new consumers, creating new pathways into the brand.

Today, Bath & Body Works has more than 550 international locations spanning six continents and over 45 countries.

Driven by strong global demand, Bath & Body Works continues to accelerate international growth, expanding its store footprint and reach to consumers worldwide.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand's beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works' body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 550-plus international locations and select Ulta Beauty stores. Online, consumers can visit bathandbodyworks.com, Amazon and Ulta.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ross

communications@bbw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a116270-4c83-48c2-9849-01c3a1ae5ae7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d2c290-b017-4390-be9c-ca8e0fe4bb72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80844b1a-626f-4dab-bd5d-5eec50cc0261

Bath & Body Works store opening in Brazil

Now open at Morumbi Shopping-one of São Paulo's premier retail destinations-Bath & Body Works' first...

Viva Collection

The Viva collection, which first debuted in U.S. stores, is also represented in this assortment.

Bath & Body Works in Brazil

Bath & Body Works store in Brazil