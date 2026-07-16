SMX Public Limited: Recycled Plastic No Longer a Favor. It's a Must.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / A profound shift is reshaping the global plastics industry. Around the world, governments are tightening recycled content regulations, manufacturers are demanding verified materials, brands are facing growing scrutiny over sustainability claims, and Digital Product Passports are moving from concept to reality. Together, those forces are creating a new global marketplace where proving what a material is may soon become as important as the material itself.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has spent years building for precisely that moment.

Across the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia, the company is expanding technologies that give plastics secure, persistent digital identities, allowing recycled materials to be authenticated, certified and tracked throughout their lifecycle. Through its Digital Material Passport Platform, invisible molecular marking technology and growing ecosystem of verification solutions, SMX is helping build the digital infrastructure for a more transparent, compliant and commercially valuable circular economy. As Forbes recently observed, "SMX knows the future of sustainability will be measured not in pledges, but in data."

From Technology Platform to Global Ecosystem

SMX is no longer simply delivering traceability technology. It is building an integrated ecosystem designed to help certified plastics move confidently through global supply chains with trusted digital identities attached to every stage of their journey.

At the center of that strategy is the company's Digital Material Passport Platform, which connects physical materials to secure digital records capable of certifying origin, composition, recycled content, provenance, chain of custody, lifecycle status and regulatory compliance. Rather than treating traceability as a reporting exercise, SMX is creating infrastructure that allows certified materials to carry verified information wherever they travel.

That vision extends well beyond Digital Material Passports. Through initiatives including its Age of Parity campaign, the SMX Recycled Plastic Registry, marketplace functionality and the Plastic Cycle Token, the company is creating an ecosystem where recycled plastics can be authenticated, certified, traded and valued with greater confidence.

The Age of Parity campaign reflects that broader strategy. As governments strengthen regulations and manufacturers seek dependable sources of recycled materials, SMX believes certified recycled plastics are entering a new economic era where verified materials can increasingly compete alongside virgin plastics on both value and performance. In that environment, trusted material identity becomes more than a sustainability objective. It becomes a commercial advantage.

Global Momentum Continues to Build

The momentum is unfolding across several continents at once.

In the United States, recycled content requirements, Extended Producer Responsibility legislation and expanding sustainability disclosure expectations are driving unprecedented demand for authenticated material information.

Across the United Kingdom and Europe, Digital Product Passports are moving from policy discussions toward implementation, creating new opportunities for technologies capable of securely linking physical materials with trusted digital identities.

Throughout Asia, where much of the world's plastics manufacturing and recycling infrastructure operates, demand continues to grow for technologies that support export compliance, supply chain transparency, recycled content verification and authenticated material identity.

Taken together, these developments are creating a global marketplace where certification is rapidly becoming an operational necessity rather than an optional sustainability initiative.

A Global Conversation Begins to Converge

As SMX expands internationally, independent business publications across multiple regions are increasingly arriving at the same conclusion: the future of plastics will depend on trusted material identity, verified recycled content and measurable proof.

The London Business Journal wrote that "the UK has a new passport for plastics," highlighting the company's Digital Material Passport Platform as technology designed to redefine how plastics are identified, certified and managed throughout their lifecycle.

The Los Angeles Tribune observed that the plastics industry is moving toward a future where recycled content, origin, composition and chain of custody must be "proven rather than promised," highlighting SMX's technologies as part of that transition. A separate Los Angeles Tribune feature also explored SMX's Plastic Cycle Token and its role in creating measurable accountability for plastics recycling, material verification and supply chain transparency.

The Miami Herald, in Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises, highlighted SMX's ability to connect physical materials with certified digital records throughout the recycling lifecycle, reinforcing the growing importance of verifiable material identity.

USA Today described SMX's invisible molecular marking technology as creating persistent digital identities that survive repeated recycling, enabling manufacturers, regulators, brands and consumers to authenticate plastics from collection through processing and into new products.

In the United Kingdom, Rolling Stone UK declared that "Plastic promises are dead. Proof is the new compliance currency," highlighting how Digital Material Passports are becoming an essential foundation for regulatory compliance, traceability and the circular economy.

Collectively, the coverage reflects more than media attention. It reflects a global industry that is increasingly recognizing certification, authentication and trusted digital identity as the foundation of the next generation of plastics.

Built for the Next Generation of Circular Supply Chains

Unlike technologies that address only one point in the recycling process, SMX has built an integrated platform that follows materials throughout their lifecycle.

Its core capabilities include invisible molecular marking technology, reader and authentication infrastructure, Digital Material Passports, certified recycled content verification, secure chain of custody, provenance and lifecycle tracking, compliance ready reporting, the SMX Recycled Plastic Registry, marketplace functionality and the Plastic Cycle Token.

Together, these capabilities connect physical materials with secure digital identities that remain associated with those materials from production through reuse, recycling and recovery. The platform enables manufacturers, recyclers, brands and regulators to authenticate materials, certify recycled content, improve supply chain transparency, simplify regulatory compliance and unlock new commercial opportunities built around verified material identity.

Around the world, plastics are entering a new era where value will increasingly be determined not only by what materials are made from, but by what can be proven about them.

As governments raise standards, manufacturers seek greater certainty and brands face increasing accountability, trusted material identity is rapidly becoming the foundation of the circular economy.

SMX is building the infrastructure designed to make that future possible.

About SMX

As global businesses face increasingly complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality, supply chain verification, material reuse and compliance with governmental and regional regulations, SMX provides marking, tracking, measuring, authentication and digital platform technologies that connect physical materials to secure digital records. Through its Digital Material Passport Platform, SMX gives materials a persistent identity that supports traceability, certification, recycled content verification, lifecycle reporting and the transition to a more transparent and circular global economy.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/recycled-plastic-no-longer-a-favor.-its-a-must.-1191818