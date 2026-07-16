Key Highlights

Provisional U.S. patent application has been filed for MASQ (Machine Action Security Quotient), an infrastructure-layer technology designed to govern and secure autonomous AI agent actions.

Patent application contains more than 55 claims, expanding Integrated Quantum's growing AI infrastructure IP portfolio

Advances the Company's long-term AI infrastructure strategy by addressing governance, security and operational oversight for autonomous AI agents as enterprise adoption continues to accelerate.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-resilient, privacy-preserving AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") covering its MASQ (Machine Action Security Quotient) technology.

The patent application, titled "Infrastructure-Layer Mediation System and Method for Governing Autonomous AI Agent Actions," contains more than 55 patent claims and represents the Company's second major intellectual property filing following its previously announced provisional patent application covering its VEIL privacy-preserving AI technology.

As enterprises increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents capable of accessing enterprise systems, invoking external tools, executing code and initiating financial transactions, management believes a new infrastructure layer will be required to govern, monitor and secure machine actions independently of the underlying AI model.

MASQ is being developed as an infrastructure-layer governance platform designed to evaluate, authorize and audit autonomous AI agent actions before they are executed. Rather than relying solely on application-level controls or the behavior of an underlying AI model, the technology is intended to provide policy enforcement, identity verification, secure interactions with external tools and enterprise systems, execution governance and tamper-evident audit capabilities across enterprise AI environments.

The provisional patent application contains more than 55 claims covering technologies related to autonomous AI agent governance, including infrastructure-layer policy enforcement, secure tool interactions, agent identity and delegation, representation isolation, transaction governance and action-level security scoring. Management believes these innovations address an emerging need for enterprise infrastructure as AI agents become increasingly capable of operating independently across enterprise systems.

"The industry has made tremendous progress in building increasingly capable AI agents, but governance and security infrastructure has not evolved at the same pace," said Jeremy Samuelson, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of AI & Innovation at Integrated Quantum Technologies. "We believe enterprises will increasingly require infrastructure that can govern autonomous AI actions independently of the underlying AI model. MASQ is designed to help establish that trusted execution layer by introducing policy enforcement, identity verification and auditable controls around AI agent operations."

The Company believes autonomous AI agents represent one of the fastest-growing segments of enterprise AI. As these systems become increasingly capable of accessing enterprise applications, utilizing external tools and executing business processes, management believes governance, security and operational oversight will become foundational requirements for enterprise adoption.

The filing of the MASQ provisional patent application reflects the Company's strategy of expanding its intellectual property portfolio while developing foundational technologies for enterprise AI infrastructure. Development of MASQ is expected to continue as part of the Company's broader AI infrastructure platform roadmap.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.