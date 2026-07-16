Tribun Health Supports CGI's Vendor of Record Selection Across All Four Mohawk Medbuy Digital Pathology Software Categories

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Tribun Health, a global leader in Digital Pathology solutions, today announced that its strategic partner CGI has been awarded Vendor of Record (VOR) status across all four software categories in the Mohawk Medbuy Corporation (MMC) Digital Pathology procurement.

Through the CGI-Tribun Health partnership, CaloPix supports a comprehensive Digital Pathology offering spanning workflow, artificial intelligence, image management, and storage. CGI was the only Vendor of Record selected across all four software categories, an important validation of the breadth and maturity of the joint offering for Canadian healthcare organizations.

"This is a meaningful milestone for Tribun Health and for the Canadian Digital Pathology market," said Jean-François Pomerol, Chief Executive Officer of Tribun Health. "Healthcare organizations are moving beyond isolated digital pathology tools. They need an enterprise-ready foundation that connects pathology workflows, image management, AI, storage, and the broader hospital ecosystem. CGI's selection across all four categories confirms the relevance of that integrated approach."

Mohawk Medbuy Corporation is a leading Canadian healthcare procurement organization. Its Digital Pathology Vendor of Record program provides participating healthcare organizations with access to pre-qualified technology partners, helping simplify and accelerate procurement for complex digital transformation initiatives.

For Canadian hospitals and laboratory networks, the award reflects a broader market shift: Digital Pathology is increasingly being evaluated not as a standalone scanner or viewer, but as an integrated enterprise capability. Successful programs must support clinical diagnostic workflows today while providing a scalable foundation for multi-site deployment, interoperability with laboratory and enterprise imaging systems, secure image storage, and future AI adoption.

The CGI-Tribun Health model combines CGI's enterprise healthcare integration, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and large-scale delivery capabilities with Tribun Health's specialized Digital Pathology software and workflow expertise. Together, the organizations provide healthcare providers with a practical path from early adoption to sustainable, enterprise-wide deployment.

Tribun Health enters this opportunity with an established Canadian footprint. Its CaloPix platform is in use at leading Canadian academic and healthcare institutions, including the McGill University Health Centre and Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal. Globally, Tribun Health supports more than 100 healthcare institutions across North America and Europe, helping pathology teams digitize diagnostic workflows, improve collaboration, and prepare for AI-enabled care.

CaloPix is an open, vendor-neutral Digital Pathology platform designed to connect pathologists, laboratories, scanners, laboratory information systems, enterprise imaging environments, and AI applications within a single interoperable ecosystem. The platform is Health Canada licensed for clinical use and supports the full pathology workflow, from image review and diagnosis to consultation, quality assurance, reporting, and AI orchestration.

"Canadian healthcare organizations need partners that can address both the clinical realities of pathology and the operational realities of enterprise deployment," added Jean-François Pomerol. "Together with CGI, we are well positioned to help organizations build Digital Pathology programs that are clinically meaningful, technically resilient, and ready to scale."

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in Digital Pathology, providing the foundation that enables healthcare organizations to digitize pathology, integrate pathology into enterprise imaging ecosystems, and accelerate AI-enabled cancer diagnostics.

Its flagship platform, CaloPix, is FDA-cleared, CE-IVDR marked, and Health Canada licensed. Recognized by KLAS Research among the highest-rated Digital Pathology platforms worldwide, CaloPix earned Best in KLAS honors for three consecutive years (2022-2024) and maintained a top-tier ranking in 2025 and 2026.

Designed as an open, vendor-neutral platform, CaloPix connects pathologists, laboratories, scanners, enterprise imaging systems, and AI applications within a single interoperable environment. Supporting the complete pathology workflow, from image review and diagnosis to reporting and AI orchestration, CaloPix helps healthcare organizations standardize workflows, improve collaboration, and advance precision medicine.

Headquartered in Paris, Tribun Health serves leading healthcare organizations across Europe and North America, enabling them to deploy digital pathology at scale and helping shape the future of AI-enabled cancer diagnostics. For more information, visit Tribun Health .

Media Contact

Andreia Beyer

VP Global Marketing & Managing Director, North America, Tribun Health

abeyer@tribun.health

SOURCE: Tribun Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tribun-health-supports-cgis-vendor-of-record-selection-across-all-fou-1191620