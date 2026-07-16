Montreal, Quebec and Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its flagship Quantum Emotion SecureKey Cryptographic Module has been officially designated as "Implementation Under Test" (IUT) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The module is now publicly listed on the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) registry, representing an important step in the Company's FIPS 140-3 validation journey. In partnership with Intertek Laboratories, the Company is advancing through the CMVP adjudication process and expects the module to progress to the "Modules In Process" list within approximately three to four months. The IUT listing is now publicly available at the link below:

https://csrc.nist.gov/projects/cryptographic-module-validation-program/modules-in-process/iut-list

Role and Technical Importance

The SecureKey Cryptographic Module serves as the foundational trust root for enterprise data protection. By entering the formal NIST validation pipeline, the technology establishes:

An independently validated cryptographic root of trust for applications and infrastructure.

A pathway toward deployment in regulated sectors requiring FIPS 140-3 certified cryptographic modules.

A secure foundation for key generation, storage, protection, and cryptographic operations across enterprise and embedded environments.

Leadership Perspective

"Securing the NIST IUT listing represents a definitive breakthrough in our commercialization roadmap," said Jason Thomas, Director of Product Development at Quantum Emotion Corp. "Our team is moving rapidly alongside Intertek to finalize the Vendor Evidence documentation. This listing validates the architecture of the SecureKey module and moves us closer to achieving full FIPS compliance, ensuring our clients can deploy independently validated, standards-based cryptographic security solutions.

"The SecureKey IUT designation marks an important advancement in QeM's mission to deliver trusted cryptographic foundations for the next generation of digital infrastructure. Combined with our QRNG and post-quantum technologies, SecureKey further strengthens our position as a provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions for regulated and mission-critical environments," said Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion Corp.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM develops advanced cryptographic and cybersecurity technologies, including quantum random number generation, post-quantum cryptography, and runtime protection solutions for enterprise and embedded environments.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305377

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.