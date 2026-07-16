Renaming marks the next phase of growth in improving mindspan through category-owning brain health companies

Negev Labs, the venture builder behind a portfolio of companies developing therapies for the brain, today announced that it has changed its name to Palomar Labs and remains committed to advancing the next generation of therapies for neuropsychiatric diseases.

The new name underscores Palomar Labs' long-term vision: to close the gap between lifespan and mindspan and protect cognitive and emotional health as we age. Palomar Labs builds companies by rediscovering compounds with established histories of human use and building new intellectual property to carry each toward the clinic.

"From motivation and behavior to the biology of the aging brain, we remain focused on becoming the premiere global builder of category-defining companies across brain health," said Shlomi Raz, Managing Partner of Palomar Labs. "The opportunities already exist. Our job is to find the overlooked ones, validate them with scientific rigor and build the right companies around them."

Supporting the company's approach is NAXOS, Palomar Labs' disciplined sourcing and scoring engine that leverages proprietary and native-language data sets, as well as public and regulatory archives, compared against a known benchmark to surface a small set of top-tier, high-potential candidates. The team then evaluates these to select the most promising for company creation.

Palomar Labs is led by an experienced team spanning biotech company formation, CNS drug development, venture investing and regulatory strategy. With an extensive scientific and regulatory advisory network, the firm is building a scalable model capable of repeatedly creating high-value companies focused on the aging brain.

While the company's name has changed, its team and mission remain the same: to rediscover the medicines of the mind and create brain health companies that advance the future of neuropsychiatric care.

About Palomar Labs

Palomar Labs is a brain-health venture builder headquartered in New York, with operations in Vienna. The firm creates and funds companies that develop therapies for the aging brain, identifying overlooked medicines with prior human use and building a category-owning company around each. Palomar Labs was formerly known as Negev Labs. Learn more at palomar-labs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Tim Ingersoll, Linnden Communications

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