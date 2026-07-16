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WKN: A2PWHR | ISIN: IE00BKYC3F77 | Ticker-Symbol: 3UF
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 21:42
90,00 Euro
+0,06 % +0,05
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIMPRESS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIMPRESS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,2090,9015:27
89,4090,7015:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIMPRESS
CIMPRESS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIMPRESS PLC90,00+0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.