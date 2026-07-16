Bluestaq LLC: Bluestaq Launches BLUESTAQ / ARQ Across UK and European Markets

Architecture Proven in Allied Operations Now Available to Commercial, Government, and Enterprise Organisations

Eight years of architecture built for the most demanding environments on the planet. Now available to every organisation with the same problem.

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestaq today announced the commercial availability of BLUESTAQ / ARQ across the United Kingdom and Europe. / ARQ is built for organisations in healthcare, financial services, agriculture, government, and commercial operations that need their data to move securely, compliantly, and without replacing what they already have.

The data problem isn't new, and it isn't uniquely American. NHS trusts managing patient records across fragmented systems. FCA-regulated institutions navigating compliance requirements that turn days into months. Agricultural operations that generate more data than they can act on. Bluestaq has been solving this class of problems since 2018 in operational environments where data failures carry real consequences. The company's architecture is already active in allied operations through U.S. government programmes, supporting multi-agency data sharing across partner networks where sovereignty, security, and speed all have to work at the same time.

/ ARQ is that architecture, made available to commercial and enterprise organisations across the UK and Europe.

Customers retain full ownership and control of their data. / ARQ is designed for organisations operating under UK GDPR and evolving data sovereignty requirements including those who need data to remain within specific jurisdictions, classified networks, or sovereign infrastructure.

Platform Architecture

/ ARQ is the foundation. Four deployment environments meet organisations wherever they operate:

ARQ / CLOUD is built for organisations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments.

is built for organisations operating in modern, scalable cloud environments. ARQ / EDGE supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed.

supports on-premises, tactical, and sovereign infrastructure where cloud connectivity cannot be guaranteed. ARQ / ENCLAVE serves classified and high-security network environments.

serves classified and high-security network environments. ARQ / MOBILE puts iOS, Android, and ATAK-class access in the hands of distributed and field-deployed teams.

Four capabilities extend / ARQ's reach across data sources, distribution channels, and decision workflows:

ARQ / MARKET connects organisations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets.

connects organisations with vetted data vendors worldwide for the discovery, procurement, and governed secure delivery of commercial datasets. ARQ / AI delivers intelligence at mission speed - we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics.

delivers intelligence at mission speed - we bring the infrastructure, you bring the analytics. ARQ / FABRIC federates, synchronises, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh.

federates, synchronises, and replicates data across every / ARQ deployment into a real time connected global data mesh. ARQ / INTEROP connects / ARQ to the systems you already trust, integrating directly with your analytics platforms, operations systems, and dashboards.

"The problems our UK and European customers face are the same ones we have been solving since 2018. Data that exists but cannot move, systems that cannot speak to each other, and governance requirements that create delay where speed is needed most. We built / ARQ for exactly this. We are ready to bring it here."

Dr. Seth Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Bluestaq

"The organisations that will lead the next decade are the ones that can make their data move without giving up control of it. Across the UK and Europe, that is now within reach. Bluestaq / ARQ has been proven in allied operations where sovereignty, security and speed all had to hold at once. Those are not just defence problems; they are everyone's problems. Our task is to make sure UK and Europe does not have to choose between them."

Adam Field, Managing Director, UK, Bluestaq Ltd

Availability

BLUESTAQ / ARQ is available immediately across the UK and Europe. Visit arq.bluestaq.com or contact the team at contact.us@bluestaq.uk to schedule a discussion.

The Architecture of Trust.



Built to work. Proven in mission.

About Bluestaq

Bluestaq is a data company founded in 2018, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with offices in London, Canberra, and Brisbane. The company builds secure, hybrid data platforms for organisations operating in complex, regulated, and high-stakes environments.

The data's there. It's always been there. We just made it move.

Media Contact

Rebecca Decker

Chief Operating Officer, Bluestaq

rebecca.decker@bluestaq.com | +1 (719) 394-1059

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